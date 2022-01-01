




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Sultan set to leave for US March fight
 


Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
January 1, 2022 | 1:42pm





 
Sultan set to leave for US March fight
Jonas Sultan with his manager Junnie Navarro
 


MANILA, Philippines – Jonas Sultan gained ring recognition in the year that just passed.


Out of the world championship scene for a long while, Sultan returned to the elite level with an explosive triumph over erstwhile unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo last October 30 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.


Wielding power in both fists, Sultan knocked down Caraballo, who has stopped his first 14 opponents inside six rounds, four times to clinch the World Boxing Organization International bantamweight belt via unanimous decision and join the line for a title shot this year.


As his promoter Brendan Gibbons, with the help of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, searches for a suitable opponent, Sultan took a break and flew back to the Philippines to spend time with his family from Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte.


Billeted in a house owned by the family of his manager, Junnie Navarro, in Silang, Cavite, Sultan enjoyed the holidays with expectant wife Nolibeth and children Juliet, Mitche Pearl and John Jacob before returning to the United States this month.


According to Navarro, who charts Sultan's career with Australia-based Michael Venezuela of MLV Accounting, the Gibbons' are aiming for Sultan's return to action in March.


Sultan, who also boasts a seventh-round knockout of American veteran Sharone Carter last August, said this is the longest time he has been together with his family and in gratitude to his managers promised to train even harder for his next bout.


His stunner over Caraballo was a big turnaround for Sultan, whose career hit a low when he lost a decision to South African Athenkosi Dumezweni in 2019.


Before that was a see-saw as Sultan bested World Boxing Organization bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero in a super flyweight eliminator in 2017 before losing to International Boxing Federation king Jerwin Ancajas in 2018.


Ancajas served as Sultan's sparring partner for the Caraballo fight with Joven Jimenez as lead trainer.


Sultan said he will always be grateful to Ancajas and Jimenez as well as his supporters led by Zamboanga philanthropist Cory Navarro, Deputy House Speaker Mikee Romero through Globalport, and 1 Pacman Partylist, and Big Boss Cement head Gilbert Cruz.


Sultan intends to repay them by fulfilling his dream of becoming a world champion.


 










 









BOXING
JONAS SULTAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Yearender: Toast of Philippine sports in 2021 
play









Yearender: Toast of Philippine sports in 2021



1 day ago 


Hands down, 2021 is the greatest year ever for the Filipino athlete.








Sports
fbtw













Fired-up Embiid gets back at Durant, Nets&nbsp;







Fired-up Embiid gets back at Durant, Nets 



By Alder Almo |
4 hours ago 


Joel Embiid waved off Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center following the Philadelphia 76ers’...








Sports
fbtw











 

Palafox, Chandnani, Shoemaker, Galvez lead winners in Canlas Fencing meet







Palafox, Chandnani, Shoemaker, Galvez lead winners in Canlas Fencing meet



3 hours ago 


After waiting for nearly two years, Canlas Fencing finally had its first tournament.








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates







Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates



1 day ago 


Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world No. 1's last-minute...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors' Green questions NBA amid spate of game cancellations due to COVID-19







Warriors' Green questions NBA amid spate of game cancellations due to COVID-19



1 day ago 


The NBA's cancellation of Thursday's marquee matchup between Golden State and Denver because of the Nuggets' lack of available...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Sultan set to leave for US March fight







Sultan set to leave for US March fight

 

By Roy Luarca |
2 hours ago 


Jonas Sultan gained ring recognition in the year that just passed.








Sports
fbtw













POC’s bold decision




By Bill Velasco |
January 1, 2022 - 12:00am 


You do not truly know someone until you fight them. – Collin Chou as Seraph, “The Matrix Reloaded”








Sports
fbtw













Embiid powers 76ers past Durant's Nets; Warriors-Nuggets postponed







Embiid powers 76ers past Durant's Nets; Warriors-Nuggets postponed



1 day ago 


Joel Embiid scored 34 points and Tyrese Maxey added 25 as the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant's return from the NBA's...








Sports
fbtw













Why no jurisdiction?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


In 2011, the POC declared then-PATAFA president Go Teng Kok “persona non grata,” disqualifying him from attending any POC-related function or activity although retaining his position as a virtual la...








Sports
fbtw













US sports leagues scramble amid COVID-19 spike







US sports leagues scramble amid COVID-19 spike



1 day ago 


The NBA, NFL and NHL are scrambling to keep teams competing, even as COVID-19 case rates skyrocket in the United States and...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with