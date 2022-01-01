Sultan set to leave for US March fight

MANILA, Philippines – Jonas Sultan gained ring recognition in the year that just passed.

Out of the world championship scene for a long while, Sultan returned to the elite level with an explosive triumph over erstwhile unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo last October 30 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Wielding power in both fists, Sultan knocked down Caraballo, who has stopped his first 14 opponents inside six rounds, four times to clinch the World Boxing Organization International bantamweight belt via unanimous decision and join the line for a title shot this year.

As his promoter Brendan Gibbons, with the help of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, searches for a suitable opponent, Sultan took a break and flew back to the Philippines to spend time with his family from Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Billeted in a house owned by the family of his manager, Junnie Navarro, in Silang, Cavite, Sultan enjoyed the holidays with expectant wife Nolibeth and children Juliet, Mitche Pearl and John Jacob before returning to the United States this month.

According to Navarro, who charts Sultan's career with Australia-based Michael Venezuela of MLV Accounting, the Gibbons' are aiming for Sultan's return to action in March.

Sultan, who also boasts a seventh-round knockout of American veteran Sharone Carter last August, said this is the longest time he has been together with his family and in gratitude to his managers promised to train even harder for his next bout.

His stunner over Caraballo was a big turnaround for Sultan, whose career hit a low when he lost a decision to South African Athenkosi Dumezweni in 2019.

Before that was a see-saw as Sultan bested World Boxing Organization bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero in a super flyweight eliminator in 2017 before losing to International Boxing Federation king Jerwin Ancajas in 2018.

Ancajas served as Sultan's sparring partner for the Caraballo fight with Joven Jimenez as lead trainer.

Sultan said he will always be grateful to Ancajas and Jimenez as well as his supporters led by Zamboanga philanthropist Cory Navarro, Deputy House Speaker Mikee Romero through Globalport, and 1 Pacman Partylist, and Big Boss Cement head Gilbert Cruz.

Sultan intends to repay them by fulfilling his dream of becoming a world champion.