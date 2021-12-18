




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Loman eyes spot in bantamweight rankings after ONE debut win
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 3:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Loman eyes spot in bantamweight rankings after ONE debut win
Stephen Loman (in red trunks) was successful in his debut with ONE Championship as he KO-ed Yusup Saadulev in the first round in ONE: Winter Warriors II
ONE Championship
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It was a stellar promotional debut for Stephen Loman in ONE Championship as he rocked third-ranked bantamweight contender Yusup Saadulev in a first-round KO in ONE: Winter Warriors II broadcasted Friday.



Formerly the longest reigning champion in Bahrain-based promotion Brave CF, Loman put ONE Championship on notice with his masterclass over Saadulev.





Making easy work of one of the biggest contenders in his division, Loman hopes sooner rather than later to take his spot in the top dogs in bantamweight.



"Siya ay No. 3 na sa rankings so I did my best talaga na talunin siya," Loman said after the fight.



He floored Saadulev with an left overhand counter with 51 seconds left in the opening round.



"Hopefully makasali [rin] talaga ako sa rankings yun po yung binabalak ko," he added.



Though not getting ahead of himself, Loman oozed confidence after his dominant debut and after ruling the field in Brave CF, going through the competition in ONE Championship becomes the next goal.



"Ito na nga, naipakita ko yung mga tinraining ko, yung bunga ng laban ko na panalo kaya I think that's a sign," Loman said on whether or not the win was indicative of his dominance in ONE.



"Gagawin ko yung best ko ulit sa susunod na laban," he added.



Loman joins second generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao as victorious debutants for Team Lakay on Friday.



Both bantamweights, Loman and Sangiao hope to climb the division as it seems like their teammate and former bantamweight titlist Kevin Belingon's chances for a title run continue to fade.



Belingon fell to Kwon Won Il, his fourth straight loss, in Winter Warriors II.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
                                                      TEAM LAKAY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WBO clarifies no title eliminator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WBO clarifies no title eliminator


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBO Asia-Pacific chairman Leon Panoncillo said yesterday the recent Donnie Nietes-Norbelto Jimenez fight in Dubai was not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting off the night was second generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao who had a stellar professional debut against veteran...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto expected to make 36ers debut vs Taipans, says dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto expected to make 36ers debut vs Taipans, says dad


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sotto has been out with a knee concern, missing out a portion of the pre-season up to Adelaide’s first four league matches...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The career arc of now the greatest shooter of all time came full circle on Tuesday night (Wednesday Manila time) at the Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a 20-point lead, the Warriors were able to gather themselves just in time to hold on for the win courtesy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a lead as big as 23 points, the Diamond Dolphins held off the Grouses who surged in the second half.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA G League personalities help Nets thrive amid COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA G League personalities help Nets thrive amid COVID-19 infections


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than Kevin Durant’s brilliance, it’s the Nets’ young players who are helping the team stay afloat despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jhanlo Sangiao cherishes making coach-dad proud with win in ONE debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jhanlo Sangiao cherishes making coach-dad proud with win in ONE debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going full circle from joining his father to Team Lakay trainings in his childhood, to beginning his own professional career...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals look to end Suzuki Cup on high note vs Myanmar


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both the Azkals and the Asian Lions tote a 1-2 record although the former boasts of a plus-five goal difference compared to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ubas dominates heptathlon, joins twin-gold winners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ubas dominates heptathlon, joins twin-gold winners


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seasoned national athlete Janry Ubas flaunted his all-around brilliance for a dominant heptathlon win to cap off an impressive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with