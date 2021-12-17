Team Lakay debutants shine as seasoned vets fall in Winter Warriors II

Team Lakay debutants Jhanlo Sangiao (in red trunks) and Stephen Loman (not pictured) were the victors for Filipino fighters in ONE: Winter Warriors II in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — It was a mixed bag of results for the Philippines' Team Lakay in ONE: Winter Warriors II as it logged a 2-2 card for its fighters broadcasted Friday in Singapore.

Danny Kingad couldn't give Team Lakay with a winning record in the main event as he was edged out by Kairat Akhmetov via unanimous decision.

Akhmetov controlled most of the fight as he forced the battle into the ground in the first two rounds.

While Kingad was able to be more aggressive with his striking in the third round with his back against the wall, it just wasn't enough to eke out the win.

Starting off the night was second generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao who had a stellar professional debut against veteran Paul Lumihi of Indonesia.

Sangiao, the son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao, finished the Indonesian off with a rear naked choke with 3:17 left in the first round.

Sangiao caught Lumihi on a counter attempt and took his opponent down with the double leg.

This was all the teen needed to take Lumihi's back and set up the submission attempt.

Sangiao sent Lumihi reeling into his fifth loss in a row.

Also making his promotional debut was BRAVE CF's former champion Stephen Loman as he went up against third-ranked contender Yusup Saadulaev.

The former bantamweight titlist floored the Russian fighter with 51 seconds left in the opening round with a left overhand counter.

It rocked Saadulaev as Loman surged for the ground and pound but the official was quick to put a stop to the fight and hold back Loman for the convincing win.

However, the momentum was rocked when Kwon Won Il beat Kevin Belingon in the co-main event.

Kwon caught Belingon with a huge left hook to the body after 52 seconds in Round 2 which caused the Baguio-based fighter to fold.

The former ONE bantamweight titlist suffered his fourth loss in a row as his run for another shot at the belt fades.