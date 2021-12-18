Jhanlo Sangiao cherishes making coach-dad proud with win in ONE debut

Jhanlo Sangiao reacts after submitting Paul Lumihi in a bantamweight contest in ONE: Winter Warriors II on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Jhanlo Sangiao's successful debut in ONE Championship was twice as sweet for the teen fighter as his father and coach Mark Sangiao was beside him ringside during ONE: Winter Warriors II in Singapore.

Going full circle from joining his father to Team Lakay trainings in his childhood, to beginning his own professional career in MMA, Jhanlo treasured giving himself and his dad the dream start to the latest chapter of their lives.

"Masaya siya kasi ginawa ko yung best ko, ipinanalo ko yung laro," Jhanlo told media after his first-round submission win over veteran Paul Lumihi in a bantamweight contest.

"Kung ano yung pinagaralan namin sa Baguio palang nagawa ko. Naiapply ko sa laban," he added.

While he was faced with tremendous expectations, as the son of a decorated MMA coach, Jhanlo showed any sign of nerves in his maiden professional fight in the sport.

The secret, Jhanlo says, was changing his perspective on the pressure he was feeling.

"Meron po yung kaba bago yung laban," Jhanlo admitted.

"Pero tinake ko yung kaba as, hindi ko tinake as fear, tinake ko as motivation," he added.

As for how he sees his MMA career in the near future, Jhanlo is just taking things one at a time and remains focused on his next fight, whenever that may be.

"Ang sakin lang is nagt-training ako para tumaas, tumaas lalo," said Jhanlo.

"Pinaghahandaan ko lahat ng makakaharap ko sa bantamweight division. Binibigay ko yung best ko para kapag laban na, 100%," he added.

Jhanlo was one of two victors for Team Lakay in Winter Warriors II, his fellow bantamwweight Stephen Loman also won his promotional debut against Yusup Saadulaev.

Their stablemates Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad, though, lost their respective bouts.