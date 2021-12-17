Blacklists ousts Indonesian foes, enters M3 lower bracket semis

Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario celebrates as Blacklist International move on to the M3 Lower Bracket Semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Blacklist International dominated Indonesian rivals RRQ, 3-0, to advance to the lower bracket semifinals.

The match-up, held at the Suntec City Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center, was the first Mobile Legends event since the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a live audience.

Coming from a 0-3 defeat at the hands of ONIC Philippines, RRQ hoped to become the last Indonesian team standing.

In Game One, when Blacklist International had managed to take down all nine turrets 16 minutes into the match, the Indonesian squad managed to stop the Philippine champions from ending the game, twice with solid defensive plays.

RRQ staged a comeback by quickly taking over the map and heading straight for Blacklist's base inhibitor. But the Filipino squad showcased a great defensive play and wiped out four heros on the side of RRQ, finally finishing the first game, 26-14, in 35 minutes and 35 seconds.

Despite the long match, Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario came out on top as MVP, scoring 13 kills and without a single death.

Hoping to retaliate, RRQ started Game Two aggressively with a 0-4 kill count in just five minutes, but Blacklist retaliated with their own 4-0 takedown soon after. The resulting team fight in favor of Blacklist helped the Filipinos secure the map and end the match at 11-11, in just 14 minutes and 52 seconds.

The MVP citation went to Edward “Edward” Dapadap, who had one kill, four deaths and four assists.

Not wanting to make this a series, Game Three saw Blacklist dominate RRQ, 13-6 in just 11 minutes and 13 seconds. Match MVP Kiel "OHEB" Soriano, living up to his "Filipino Sniper" alias, racked up a perfect match with 10 kills and two assists.

M3 will have a busy schedule Saturday, December 18, where ONIC Philippines will try to secure the Grand Finals spot, taking on BTK at 11 a.m.

Blacklist, meanwhile, hopes to stay alive in the lower bracket semis at 3 p.m., with the lower bracket finals set at 7 p.m. if they win.