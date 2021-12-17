




































































 




   







   















Kai Sotto expected to make 36ers debut vs Taipans, says dad
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 3:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kai Sotto
Kelly Barnes  /  GETTY IMAGES
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After missing the Adelaide 36ers first four matches of the National Basketball League regular season, rookie center Kai Sotto has been cleared to play this Saturday, December 18, against the Cairns Taipans.



Philstar.com received the news from Kai’s father, Ervin Sotto, on Thursday evening that his son has been cleared to play.



Sotto has been out with a knee concern, missing out a portion of the pre-season up to Adelaide’s first four league matches where they went 2-2.



However, he did play against Cairns already in the first game of the preseason where Adelaide edged out their opponents, 91-87, in overtime.



Sotto had seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play.



Adelaide lost the season opener to the Perth Wildcats, 85-73, and the second match to the Hawks, 81-71, after which they won two straight – 83-80 over the Tasmania Jackjumpers, and 98-85 over the New Zealand Breakers.



The split results have Adelaide at fifth spot in the 10-team league with a 2-2 record while Cairns are at sixth spot with a 1-1 record. 



The Taipans were blown out by Perth in their season opener, 90-67.



However, they bounced back in their home opener with a 69-62 win over the Lumberjacks. 



The latter will hold serve once more at their home court of the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland against the visiting Adelaide squad that have been installed as favorites to take the game. 



Filipino basketball fans might see a familiar face in the Taipans in forward Jordan Ngatai who plays for the New Zealand national team. 



Ngatai played in the Olympic Qualifiers in Manila in 2015. 



The match will be shown 5 p.m. on the Tap Sports Channel over Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go application. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

