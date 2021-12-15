




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Alas proves to be NLEX's ace in the sleeve, cops weekly PBA player honors
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 10:10am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alas proves to be NLEX's ace in the sleeve, cops weekly PBA player honors
Kevin Alas of NLEX drives against NorthPort's Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter.
PBA Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – NLEX hurdled its first two roadblocks for an early lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup, thanks to Kevin Alas’ steady command at the driver's seat.



Living up to his surname, Alas served as the Road Warriors’ much-needed endgame ace in their feisty victories against San Miguel and Northport for a 2-0 blitz in the league’ first import-spiced conference amid the pandemic.



The NLEX captain registered 16.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds including a bevy of heroic moments in those two big wins that earned him the first Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation this conference for the period Dec. 8-12.



Up against the beefed-up Beermen, Alas quarterbacked the Road Warriors’ drive with 12 points, eight assists, and four rebounds as they ran away with a 114-102 win in the opener at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The 30-year-old guard from Letran then sizzled for 21 markers, four rebounds and four assists two days after as NLEX escaped past Northport in overtime, 120-115.



Included in Alas’ heroics were three crucial free throws in the final 1.2 seconds of regulation that tied the game at 102, plus another pair of game-preserving freebies in extra time.



“Si God na lahat ‘yun. Kasi nung nandun ako, pressure na yung nararamdaman ko, e. Pero hindi ko na iniisip ano yung nangyari. Nagdadasal na lang ako doon,” said Alas, who also atoned for his costly foul on Robert Bolick in the last minute of the fourth period. 



Alas bested Chris Banchero and Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG, which also went 2-0 in the league’s opening week following wins against Terrafirma and Blackwater.



Jeron Teng and Robbie Herndon of Alaska (2-1) were also considered for the weekly award being handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.



Riding on the crest of his POW citation and his team’s unbeaten run so far, Alas and the Road Warriors face off with reigning champion TNT on Wednesday as the PBA comes home to the storied Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Cubao with in-game fans for the first time since March 2020.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KEVIN ALAS
                                                      NLEX
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes disallowed to vote next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes disallowed to vote next year


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) bared this news after receiving a letter from the Comelec that disallowed the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stopping Quizon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stopping Quizon


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Daniel Quizon realized his dream of becoming a national champion yesterday as he assured himself of the crown with a round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US sports on alert as COVID-19 cases surge in NFL, NBA, NHL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US sports on alert as COVID-19 cases surge in NFL, NBA, NHL


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Professional sports leagues across North America were on alert Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as a surge of COVID-19 cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Will leaders stay on top?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After 10 games in five days, three teams have yet to make their first appearance in the PBA Governors Cup.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA opens doors to fans
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For the first time in 21 months, the PBA tips off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with spectators in attendance.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Two Filipino-American prospects of Gilas Pilipinas women were awarded Player of the Week (POTW) honors in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: That Philippines Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: That Philippines Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
That Philippines-Thailand Suzuki Cup match where the latter won, 2-1, was cruel.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers cancel practice, seven Nets in COVID-19 protocol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers cancel practice, seven Nets in COVID-19 protocol


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a practice session after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19, as the Brooklyn...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Greatest shooter ever&rsquo;: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Greatest shooter ever’: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
On Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, passing Ray Allen during the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Commentary: SEA Games-bound athletes should not have to give up their right to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Commentary: SEA Games-bound athletes should not have to give up their right to vote


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With the opening of the biennial games — where the Philippines is the reigning champion — a mere three days after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with