Ramil de Jesus cements status among coaching elite with Champions League crown

MANILA, Philippines — As if he needed another validation to prove worth as one of the greatest mentors in Philippine volleyball, Ramil de Jesus just added another feather in his cap by bagging the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League title for F2 Logistics.

It’s the sixth crown for De Jesus with the Cargo Movers after also capturing five in the Philippine Superliga before they embarked on a 20-month hiatus.

He has also won it all in the collegiate ranks, steering De La Salle University to 11 UAAP championships and seven runner-up finishes.

For the seasoned mentor though, it’s just another day in the office with a task needed to be accomplished. He did it in a convincing fashion after F2’s perfect 5-0 title run without dropping a single set.

“I’m not thinking about it (winning another title). For me, I just did my job. I was given a task and it’s my responsibility to take care of if,” said De Jesus on his 17th overall title.

Unknowingly, De Jesus has also produced another Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Kianna Dy in the Champions League after the previous citations of Dawn Macandili, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron and Kalei Mau.

Dy was crowned as the best player in the six-team Champions League while Macandili (Best Libero), Aby Maraño (Best Middle Blocker) and Iris Tolenada (Best Setter) also copped individual honors.

All roads now lead to the Premier Volleyball League next year when the intact crew of De Jesus makes its anticipated debut after skipping this year due to injuries – all for a goal to extend their winning tradition anew.

But first thing’s first for De Jesus, who has his sights locked to a triumphant La Salle return as the UAAP pencils a comeback early next year after last playing in March 2020.

“I’m focusing to La Salle for now as the UAAP plans to already open (bubble) training camp," said De Jesus.