PFF mourns death of husband-wife referee duo
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 9:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine football community is in mourning following the death of two of its referees on Thursday.



Ritchie and Rhea Baldeviso, husband and wife, passed away due to a vehicular accident.



Ritchie, 34, and Rhea, 32, were Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Category 1 Referees under the Football Association of Rizal.



They both officiated PFF-sanctioned competitions like the PFF Under-15 Boys National Championship and the PFF Women's League.



The PFF released a statement following their death.



"Their passing is a heavy loss to Philippine football as they are quality and skilled football referees who are equally passionate in promoting the game especially among the youth and women footballers," the PFF said.



"PFF extends its condolences to the loved ones of Ritchie and Rhea Baldeviso and requests the Philippine football community to continue to pray for the eternal repose of their soul."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

