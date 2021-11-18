Giannis scores season-high 47 points as Bucks nip Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum on November 17, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines — Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded with a season-high 47 points as the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks sent the Los Angeles Lakers to their second straight defeat, 109-102, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Without LeBron James for the eighth straight game, the Lakers couldn't get back to the win column as their seesaw start to the season continued.

The Bucks needed to fend off a strong start from the visiting team, though, as they were trailing by 10 points in the opening quarter.

They quickly bounced back in the second period, outscoring the Lakers 34-21, after ending the first quarter just two points behind.

While the Lakers fought back to get within single digits and even took back the lead late in the third quarter and early in the final salvo, the Bucks were able to fend them off to end the game in control of the momentum.

Antetokounmpo spiked his performance with nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Talen Horton-Tucker paced the Lakers with 25 points.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat turned back the New Orleans Pelicans and avoided the upset axe, 113-98.

A strong first quarter had Miami in danger of the upset axe as they trailed double figures, 34-21.

But they would subsequently outscore the Pelicans, 92-64, in the final three quarters to turn the tide.

They took the lead, 67-66, after a Jimmy Butler free throw with 6:21 left in the third quarter and never looked back.

At one point, the Heat led by as much as 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Butler finished with a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Heat win their 10th game of the season.

In other games, the Detroit Pistons drubbed the Indiana Pacers, 97-89, behind a balanced performance by rookie Cade Cunningham.

The top pick of this year's draft finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game after beating the Boston Celtics, 110-99.

Five different Hawks players finished in twin-digit scoring led by Josh Collins.

Collins had 20 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

For their part, the Charlotte Hornets took down the Washington Wizards, 97-87.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, bounced back from their loss against the Warriors with a 109-99 drubbing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Orlando Magic edged out the New York Knicks, 104-98.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder also took wins over the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, respectively.