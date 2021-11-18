




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Giannis scores season-high 47 points as Bucks nip Lakers
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 12:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Giannis scores season-high 47 points as Bucks nip Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum on November 17, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
STACY REVERE  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded with a season-high 47 points as the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks sent the Los Angeles Lakers to their second straight defeat, 109-102, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



Without LeBron James for the eighth straight game, the Lakers couldn't get back to the win column as their seesaw start to the season continued.



The Bucks needed to fend off a strong start from the visiting team, though, as they were trailing by 10 points in the opening quarter.



They quickly bounced back in the second period, outscoring the Lakers 34-21, after ending the first quarter just two points behind.



While the Lakers fought back to get within single digits and even took back the lead late in the third quarter and early in the final salvo, the Bucks were able to fend them off to end the game in control of the momentum.



Antetokounmpo spiked his performance with nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.



Talen Horton-Tucker paced the Lakers with 25 points.



Elsewhere, the Miami Heat turned back the New Orleans Pelicans and avoided the upset axe, 113-98.



A strong first quarter had Miami in danger of the upset axe as they trailed double figures, 34-21.



But they would subsequently outscore the Pelicans, 92-64, in the final three quarters to turn the tide.



They took the lead, 67-66, after a Jimmy Butler free throw with 6:21 left in the third quarter and never looked back.



At one point, the Heat led by as much as 18 points in the fourth quarter.



Butler finished with a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Heat win their 10th game of the season.



In other games, the Detroit Pistons drubbed the Indiana Pacers, 97-89, behind a balanced performance by rookie Cade Cunningham.



The top pick of this year's draft finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game after beating the Boston Celtics, 110-99.



Five different Hawks players finished in twin-digit scoring led by Josh Collins.



Collins had 20 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.



For their part, the Charlotte Hornets took down the Washington Wizards, 97-87.



The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, bounced back from their loss against the Warriors with a 109-99 drubbing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Orlando Magic edged out the New York Knicks, 104-98.



The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder also took wins over the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, respectively.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The father is keenly following his son’s new adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than a decade in the league, the 35-year-old is presented with a new hurdle: lifting a team out of the cellar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arwind Santos eager to help NorthPort win first PBA championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arwind Santos eager to help NorthPort win first PBA championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Although he was surprised at being traded from his long-time squad San Miguel Beermen, Santos has now adjusted and is ready...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Confident Saso kicks off CME Group Tour bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Confident Saso kicks off CME Group Tour bid


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the groove with her long game and irons, Yuka Saso is diligently working on her putting so crucial in her title drive in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Per Cabagnot, he currently holds the stake for the Bacolod-based squad in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao Occidental, San Juan forge semis duel in FilBasket cagefest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao Occidental, San Juan forge semis duel in FilBasket cagefest


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Davao Occidental-Cocolife and San Juan-Go for Gold turned back their respective foes Wednesday to set up a semifinal showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino enjoying Japan basketball team training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino enjoying Japan basketball team training


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
When Matthew Aquino arrived at the Ajinomoto National Training Center in the Kita ward of Tokyo last Tuesday to join the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korea's Kang Kyung-ho looks to get UFC career back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korea's Kang Kyung-ho looks to get UFC career back on track


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
For 34-year-old Korean mixed martial artist Kang Kyung-ho, it’s about getting everything all right in terms of tim...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Belingon stressed that he has been doing nothing but training and conditioning since his loss to John Lineker back in October...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with