Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers

The Utah Jazz sent the Philadelphia 76ers reeling to their fifth loss in a row

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz barged back into the win column after two straight losses, dominating the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-85, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Six different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring in the blowout win, led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 27 points.

It was hardly a competitive affair as the home team looked dominant for most of the 48 minutes.

Save for the opening quarter, the Jazz enjoyed twin-digit advantages against the Sixers.

The Jazz outscored the Sixers in the second quarter 33-19 to blow the game wide open.

Playing supporting role to Bogdanovic in scoring was Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson, who came off the bench to contribute 20 points and seven rebounds.

Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds, and had four blocks.

Shake Milton paced the Joel Embiid-less Sixers with 18 points.

The Sixers have lost five games in a row.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers took their eighth win in nine games after beating the San Antonio Spurs, 106-92, at the Staples Center.

Paul George once again led the way for the Clippers with 34 points.

Reggie Jackson chipped in 21 points in the win.