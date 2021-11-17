




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 1:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jazz snap losing streak, rip slumping Sixers
The Utah Jazz sent the Philadelphia 76ers reeling to their fifth loss in a row
Twitter  /  Utah Jazz
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz barged back into the win column after two straight losses, dominating the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-85, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



Six different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring in the blowout win, led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 27 points.





It was hardly a competitive affair as the home team looked dominant for most of the 48 minutes.



Save for the opening quarter, the Jazz enjoyed twin-digit advantages against the Sixers.



The Jazz outscored the Sixers in the second quarter 33-19 to blow the game wide open.



Playing supporting role to Bogdanovic in scoring was Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson, who came off the bench to contribute 20 points and seven rebounds.



Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds, and had four blocks.



Shake Milton paced the Joel Embiid-less Sixers with 18 points.



The Sixers have lost five games in a row.



Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers took their eighth win in nine games after beating the San Antonio Spurs, 106-92, at the Staples Center.



Paul George once again led the way for the Clippers with 34 points.



Reggie Jackson chipped in 21 points in the win.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The father is keenly following his son's new adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas prospect Padilla named Player of the Week in Philly Big 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas prospect Padilla named Player of the Week in Philly Big 5


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former Ivy League Rookie of the Year, Padilla took her second Big 5 Women's Basketball Player of the Week after leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she was in "shock" about fellow tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto sits out as Adelaide off to 2-0 start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto sits out as Adelaide off to 2-0 start


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto sat out due to rotation purposes but the Adelaide 36ers still took care of business against the Perth Wildcats,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Announced last November 2, the collaboration between the two popular esports titles was in line with Riot's promotions of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Choco Mucho signs Nunag, Ferrer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Choco Mucho signs Nunag, Ferrer


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho has tapped Cherry Nunag to fill the need of a middle blocker in the absence of middle blocker Maddie Madayag in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Collegiate athletes get green light for face-to-face training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Collegiate athletes get green light for face-to-face training


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After two years, collegiate athletes can now start conducting face-to-face training.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Argentina qualifies for World Cup after Brazil draw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Argentina qualifies for World Cup after Brazil draw


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Argentina qualified for next year's World Cup in Qatar as a point in their 0-0 draw with Brazil proved enough after defeats...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 League-leading Warriors thrash Nets on the road
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
League-leading Warriors thrash Nets on the road


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh off of their loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, Curry and the Warriors quickly returned to their winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
