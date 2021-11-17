League-leading Warriors thrash Nets on the road

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Warriors won 117-99.

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors back to the win column after a 117-99 dismantling of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Fresh off of their loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, Curry and the Warriors quickly returned to their winning ways in dominant fashion.

While the Nets made things interesting in the first half — even holding a nine-point advantage over the sizzling Warriors early in the game — the Warriors outscored them outscored 67-42 across the second and third quarters en route to the lopsided loss.

Curry erupted for 37 points, hitting nine 3-pointers against his fellow MVP frontrunner Kevin Durant's team.

He also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block all in 29 minutes of action.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole played supporting roles with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

The Nets, meanwhile, leaned on James Harden and Durant, with the former’s 24 points, four assists, and four rebounds, and the latter’s 19 markers.

The Warriors thus improved to 12-2 and increased their lead over the surging Phoenix Suns, who are second with a 10-3 slate.

Meanwhile, the Nets ended a three-game winning streak as they fell to 10-5.