Davao stuns San Juan in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Davao Chess Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

On the tail-end of six-win streak (the current longest streak belongs to Pasig which owns a 14-game win skein), Davao saved its best for last, a 2-1 Armageddon win over San Juan.

Both squads drew blitz (3.5-3.5) and rapid 7-7) chess to set up the extra period. Once there, Davao’s NM Aglipay Oberio and Lyndon Sombilon defeated San Juan’s IM Ricky de Guzman and FM Arden Reyes.

The Predators’ IM Rolando Nolte and WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda had a good day at the office on all the boards they competed. GM Oliver Barbosa did not play against Davao.

The win over San Juan as well as the resounding 15.5-5.5 win over Bangkok in the nightcap of the day’s double header gave the Chess Wizards a 12-11 record; good for sixth place in the Northern Division.

And their win over the Predators knocked San Juan off the north’s top spot giving Pasig a chance to steal the pole position. The loss was San Juan’s second in the second round and third for the entire conference. San Jan finished 21-2 while Pasig claimed the top spot with a 22-1 slate.

When the knockout rounds begin on Wednesday, November 17, Davao will take on the Laguna Heroes.