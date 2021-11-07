MLBB returns to Singapore for M3 World Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Moonton has revealed that M3 World Championship will be held once again in Singapore this December.

The previous edition of the tiff, M2, was held in the same city last January 2021 where the Philippines’ own BREN Esports took home the crown.

This time around 16 teams from all over the world, including new regions North and Latin American, Middle East and Turkey will be playing for a total prize pool of $800,000 and the title of MLBB world champion.

“We are thrilled to have M3 at Singapore again this year. The Singapore Tourism Board and local authorities have been working closely with us to produce a safe and hospitable event for all gamers. We are very much grateful for the continued partnership, and we look forward to reaching new esports heights with M3." said Lucas Mao, Managing Director of Esports, MOONTON Games.

To get fans more excited for the upcoming tournament, Moonton has teased a few of their in-game events that many fans will enjoy come November and December.

Besides exclusive M3 skins, a new in-game event, the M3 Battle Pass, will be launched on November 29.

All eyes are on the two Philippine teams, Blacklist International and ONIC PH as they try to make history by winning back-to-back championships for the country.

Speaking in the draw announcement online event, both ONIC PH and Blacklist International hope to make history and will try their best to win the title once again for the country.

But the road to the Finals will be a tough one as the M3 Championships draw came to fruition.

Blacklist International is in Group A with MPL Brazil Champions Red Canids, and Qualifier Champions Malvinas Gaming from Argentina and Bedel from Turkey.

In group B, ONIC PH is grouped with MPL Indonesia’s champion and sister team ONIC Esports, MPL Malaysia Runner-up Todak, and MPL Brazil Runner-up Vivo Keyd.

The M3 Championship will kick-off with Group A matches on December 6.