




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso fights back but trails Koiwai by 7 in Toto Ladies Classic
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 4:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso fights back but trails Koiwai by 7 in Toto Ladies Classic
Yuka Saso of the Philippines hits their shot on the 5th green during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Her game breaking up midway through the round, Yuka Saso put it back together with an eagle and birdie on two of the last three par-5s of Seta Golf's North layout as she gained an eight-spot jump to joint 16th in the second round of the Toto Ladies Classic in Shiga Prefecture Friday.



But local ace Sakura Koiwai put up a stronger finish, bucking a two-over card in the first nine holes with a five-birdie backside burst, her 69 keeping her at the helm of an elite field at 134, now seven strokes clear of the reigning US Women’s Open champion, who pooled a 141 for a share of 16th.



But a slew of aces kept Koiwai within sight, including Ayaka Furue, who shot a 67 to pull within one off Koiwai at 135 while Ayaka Takahashi also fired a five-under card for a 136, setting up a furious chase for the top Y33 million purse (P14.6 million) in the last two rounds of the $2 million championship.



Momoko Ueda turned in a 69 for solo fourth at 137 while another shot back at 138 are Japan LPGA Player of the Year and money derby frontrunner Mone Inami, who stepped her drive for win No. 8 in a prolific season with her own version of 67, and 2019 top player Ai Suzuki and Nana Suganuma, who shot similar 70s, and Sumika Nakasone, who carded a 71.



Meanwhile, the ICTSI-backed Saso, who will represent Japan starting 2023, outshot Hinako Shibuno after matching 71s in the first round as the latter stumbled with a bogey-riddled card after 17 holes before holing out with her first and only birdie on the 18th for a two-over 74.



The 2019 British Women’s Open champion and winner of last week’s Mitsubishi Electric fell to joint 38th at 145, now 11 strokes off Koiwai.



But the fancied pair suffered another severe beating from new flightmate Inami, who rode on a five-birdie binge at the front to shoot a 67 and jump from joint 24th to a share of fifth.



Saso, seeking a third Japan LPGA title, hit two birdies against a bogey in the first three holes but looked headed for a shaky finish with bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10. But she hit two superb shots on the par-5 13th to pick up an eagle then birdied the 16th, another par-5 hole, to save a pair of 35s.



After grappling with her driver and irons in the first day that saw her miss nine fairways and six greens, the Fil-Japanese hardly settled down, hitting seven fairways and 14 greens while groping for her putting stroke with 32 putts after a 29-putt showing Thursday.



In contrast, Koiwai looked determined to add another victory to her four-title run in the season, overcoming a wobbly start with three birdies in the first four holes at the back before adding two more in the last four to card a 37-32 and stay in command.



But a major shakeup is expected in today's pivotal round with Saso expected to finally dish the out the kind of game expected of her.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson says Jazz teammates helped him bounce back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson says Jazz teammates helped him bounce back


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just a couple of days after a meager two-point performance against the Sacramento Kings, Clarkson caught fire and had a game-high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala sidelined by injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala sidelined by injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala has not seen action since the US Open Juniors in September where she finished with a semifinals finish in girls' do...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA orders probe into racism claims against Suns owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA orders probe into racism claims against Suns owner


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NBA ordered an investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny made against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine golf body 'sad' to see Yuka Saso go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine golf body 'sad' to see Yuka Saso go


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Born to a Japanese father and Filipino mother, Saso, 20, announced her decision on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canelo eyes undisputed history in Plant showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canelo eyes undisputed history in Plant showdown


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mexican pound-for-pound king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has his sights on joining an exclusive club on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch up to fans, says Showtime exec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch up to fans, says Showtime exec


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
 A key official of major US TV broadcaster Showtime, said he liked what he saw in Manny Pacquiao when the Filipino icon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marquez would pay to see Pacquiao-Canelo; Roach wants Crawford
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marquez would pay to see Pacquiao-Canelo; Roach wants Crawford


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
While Manny Pacquiao is happily retired for now, talks about potential opponents continue to swirl, especially after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao recalls not making it as an amateur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao recalls not making it as an amateur


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Now that talks about a possible Olympic stint continue to gain steam, Manny Pacquiao reminisced ironically not succeeding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he's retiring, but it may not last
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he's retiring, but it may not last


                              

                                                                  By Tim Dahlberg |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Like any good entertainer, Manny Pacquiao was good enough against Timothy Bradley to leave his fans wanting a little mor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao reacts to Floyd's take on Bradley fight: 'Drawing siya'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao reacts to Floyd's take on Bradley fight: 'Drawing siya'


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Floyd Mayweather Jr. was spotted roaming around the MGM Grand shortly after Manny Pacquiao bested Timothy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao bows out in glory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao bows out in glory


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao dished out snatches of his glorious past to bring back the old chant of “Manny, Manny”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with