Saso fights back but trails Koiwai by 7 in Toto Ladies Classic

Yuka Saso of the Philippines hits their shot on the 5th green during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines – Her game breaking up midway through the round, Yuka Saso put it back together with an eagle and birdie on two of the last three par-5s of Seta Golf's North layout as she gained an eight-spot jump to joint 16th in the second round of the Toto Ladies Classic in Shiga Prefecture Friday.

But local ace Sakura Koiwai put up a stronger finish, bucking a two-over card in the first nine holes with a five-birdie backside burst, her 69 keeping her at the helm of an elite field at 134, now seven strokes clear of the reigning US Women’s Open champion, who pooled a 141 for a share of 16th.

But a slew of aces kept Koiwai within sight, including Ayaka Furue, who shot a 67 to pull within one off Koiwai at 135 while Ayaka Takahashi also fired a five-under card for a 136, setting up a furious chase for the top Y33 million purse (P14.6 million) in the last two rounds of the $2 million championship.

Momoko Ueda turned in a 69 for solo fourth at 137 while another shot back at 138 are Japan LPGA Player of the Year and money derby frontrunner Mone Inami, who stepped her drive for win No. 8 in a prolific season with her own version of 67, and 2019 top player Ai Suzuki and Nana Suganuma, who shot similar 70s, and Sumika Nakasone, who carded a 71.

Meanwhile, the ICTSI-backed Saso, who will represent Japan starting 2023, outshot Hinako Shibuno after matching 71s in the first round as the latter stumbled with a bogey-riddled card after 17 holes before holing out with her first and only birdie on the 18th for a two-over 74.

The 2019 British Women’s Open champion and winner of last week’s Mitsubishi Electric fell to joint 38th at 145, now 11 strokes off Koiwai.

But the fancied pair suffered another severe beating from new flightmate Inami, who rode on a five-birdie binge at the front to shoot a 67 and jump from joint 24th to a share of fifth.

Saso, seeking a third Japan LPGA title, hit two birdies against a bogey in the first three holes but looked headed for a shaky finish with bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10. But she hit two superb shots on the par-5 13th to pick up an eagle then birdied the 16th, another par-5 hole, to save a pair of 35s.

After grappling with her driver and irons in the first day that saw her miss nine fairways and six greens, the Fil-Japanese hardly settled down, hitting seven fairways and 14 greens while groping for her putting stroke with 32 putts after a 29-putt showing Thursday.

In contrast, Koiwai looked determined to add another victory to her four-title run in the season, overcoming a wobbly start with three birdies in the first four holes at the back before adding two more in the last four to card a 37-32 and stay in command.

But a major shakeup is expected in today's pivotal round with Saso expected to finally dish the out the kind of game expected of her.