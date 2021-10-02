Japan league presents Kiefer vs Thirdy

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball standouts led by Kiefer Ravena will usher in new beginnings with their foreign ballclubs as the Japan B. League rolls out its 2021-2022 season today.

Kiefer, playing for the Shiga Lakestars, will host his brother Thirdy and the San-en NeoPhoenix in an exciting “Sibling Rivalry” presentation at the Ukaruchan Arena at 4:05 p.m. (Manila time).

The Ravena brothers meet again tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. in the second of their back-to-back duels in Division I, where Thirdy became the first Filipino import under the Asian Player Quota program last year.

Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB) also debuts at home at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka against Kyoto Hannaryz at 1:05 p.m. while Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins) goes on the road against Sun Rockers Shibuya at 5:05 p.m. at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

In Division II, Juan Gomez de Liaño begins his campaign at 5 p.m. with Earthfriends Tokyo Z versus Kagawa Five Arrows at the Takamatsu City Gym.

Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses), Javi Gomez de Liaño (Ibaraki Robots) and Kemark Cariño (Aomori Wat’s) will miss the first few games for their teams.