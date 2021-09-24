Riot Games to hold League of Legends Wild Rift world tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games will launch their first world tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift — the 2021 Horizon Cup.

Taking place in Singapore this November, the 2021 Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will pit the top 10 Wild Rift teams in the world for the esport title's first world champion.

“The Wild Rift Horizon Cup is the first of many steps we will take to show how committed we are to our mobile fans around the world. We are excited to share more of what we’ve been preparing for the future of the sport later this year” said Global Head of Wild Rift Esports, Leo Faria.

Team Secret, the last standing Philippine team, could qualify and represent the country in the premiere tournament.

Team Secret is the only Philippine bet left in the Wild Rift SEA Championship after Fennel Adversity lost to Thailand's Buriram United Esports in the last chance qualifier before the group stages of the tournament.

The 2021 Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will begin on November 13.