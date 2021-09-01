








































































 




   

   









RMC to be known as Caloy Loyzaga Coliseum soon
                        

                           
Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
RMC to be known as Caloy Loyzaga Coliseum soon
MANILA, Philippines — Soon, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum will be named after the greatest Filipino basketball player of all time Carlos Loyzaga.



Deputy Speaker Eric Martinez told yesterday’s online PSA Forum that he would make the insertion in the House bill he recently authored seeking to memorialize the heroism of Filipino Olympians.



“Di pa kasama sa bill but during the committee hearing, we’re going to amend this, we’re going to name the Rizal Memorial Coliseum after Caloy Loyzaga,” said Martinez.



Earlier, Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez said they will rename the Ninoy Aquino Stadium after Loyzaga, who led the country to a bronze medal finish in the 1954 FIBA World Championships while making it to the All-Star Mythical Five in that same event in Rio de Janerio, Brazil.



Martinez, however, said Loyzaga’s name belongs to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

