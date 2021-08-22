








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 10:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot
Mark Magsayo (L) of the Philippines fights against Julio Ceja of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.
AFP / Patrick T. Fallon
                        

                        
INGLEWOOD, Ca. – Filipino Mark Magsayo survived a brutal body assault by Julio Ceja and knocked the Mexican out cold in the 10th round of an action-filled bout in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas fight Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).



Magsayo, nicknamed “Magnifico”, threw a thunderous right straight to Ceja’s head that rendered his foe unconscious for a few minutes 50 seconds for an emphatic knockout win.








The 26-year-old fighter from Tagbilaran, Bohol scored a knockdown in the first round when he clipped Ceja with a hook. But the Mexican came back and relied on an effective body attack that culminated with a fight-round knockdown.



But Ceja then ceased his body-snatching efforts and allowed Magsayo to gain second wind, and the Filipino stormed back with combinations while using his footwork and strategic clinching to stymie Ceja’s offense.



Magsayo, who improved to 23-0, with 16 KOs, thus earned a crack at the WBC featherweight title currently held by American Gary Russel Jr.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

