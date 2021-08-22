








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Filipino prospect Dato absorbs first loss in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 8:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Filipino prospect Dato absorbs first loss in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard
                        

                        
INGLEWOOD, Ca. – Filipino fighter John Dato was battered and bloodied by Mexico’s Angel Contreras on his way to his first career loss Saturday in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).



Dato, who was unbeaten in 15 fights, went down in the third round after an uppercut by Contreras landed squarely on his chin. The 28-year-old prospect from Bangar, La Union beat the count but was outworked by the Mexican throughout the eight-round bout.






The scores were 78-73 and 77-74 (twice) for Contreras, whose solid blows bloodied Dato nose and had the Filipino fighter on the retreat for majority of the bout.



Sensing he was behind on the cards, Dato went for broke in the eighth and final round and hurt Contreras midway into the round but his foe hung on to secure the win.



Dato thus fell to 14-1-1 (9 KOs) while Contreras improved to 11-4-2 (6 KOs).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

