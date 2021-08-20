








































































 




   







   















Pacquiao life story immortalized in mobile video game
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 1:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacquiao life story immortalized in mobile video game
“Fighting Pride - The Manny Pacquiao Saga” is a mobile game based on the life story of the fighting senator
MANILA, Philippines — “Fighting Pride - The Manny Pacquiao Saga,” the mobile video game depicting the life story of Sen. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, is on beta launch today, Aug. 20, 2021.



The video game, spearheaded and written by the late prominent Filipino boxing analyst, Mike Ochosa for Partners Ranida Games and OMG Inc., and with the approval of Pacquiao himself, is a beat-‘em-up sports-adventure game.



"Fighting Pride — The Manny Pacquiao Saga" features an action-packed gameplay and an adaptation of key moments in Pacquiao's inspiring life story and boxing career. The stories are woven through key boxing matches from Manny’s amateur days up to his professional career, showcasing the harsh realities he faced while rising from poverty and as he grows into the successful boxing legend that he is today.



Gamers and boxing fans in the Philippines can download "Fighting Pride - The Manny Pacquiao Saga" on their Android devices for free through Google Playstore. 



The Open Beta version will feature Story and Online PvP mode and will offer over 65 stages in three chapters at launch. Players will battle ring foes based on different social ills that Manny Pacquiao has encountered in his life. 



Players can train their character and use various power skill moves such as “Manila Ice,'' “Pinoy Pride” and “Sarangani Punch,” to deliver massive damage to enemies. Game controls and boxing gameplay were made easy so younger players can easily pick up and play the game.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

