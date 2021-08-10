Eala leaps 134 places in womenâ€™s tennis world rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala moved closer to the Top 500 rankings in the women's pro circuit, placing at No. 505 from No. 639 according to the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) list this week.

It's the new career-high for Eala, who leaped 134 notches to move five spots away from the elite Top 500 circle of the best female tennis players in the world.

Eala's previous career-best was at No. 624.

Her massive jump in the WTA came a week after a solid stint in the WTA 250 Cluj-Napoca Winners Open in Romania, where she bagged her first WTA main draw victory.

She stunned Argentina's Paula Ormaechea, 7-5, 6-2, in the first round but bowed to Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the Round of 16, 6-2, 6-2, to miss out on a quarterfinal ticket.

Eala also participated in the ITF W25 Koksijde in Belgium over the weekend but fell short in the second round of the qualifying draw against American Taylor Ng, 3-6, 6-4, 9-11.

In the world junior rankings, the 16-year-old ace is he current No. 2 player as per the International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking last month.