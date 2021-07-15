UP hoping for Perasol's continued involvement with Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines on Thursday officially accepted Bo Perasol's resignation as its men's basketball team head coach but it is hoping to retain the veteran tactician at other capacity moving forward.

Crediting Perasol for igniting the winning culture in Diliman, the UP administration and the Maroons management said they are eyeing to still have him at a managerial role to continue the trails he has blazed for the squad.

"We earnestly hope he will remain with team management to ensure the continuity of the program," said UP College of Human Kinetics dean Francis "Kiko" Diaz.

The veteran mentor said he is open to accepting UP's offer pending further discussion.

"I will have to talk to them about the details of the responsibility," he told The STAR.

Perasol took the reins in Diliman in 2016, authoring a string of successes none bigger than the back-to-back Final Four appearances in Seasons 81 and 82 including the school's first UAAP finals appearance in 32 years.

Overall, Perasol steered UP to a decent 28-28 record but his priceless contribution in the program transformation is what the school is looking forward to continue.

Under his watch, UP turned into one of the most sought-after destinations with the acquisition of stars Bright Akhuetie, Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero, Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea and CJ Cansino among the few.

Prior to his departure, he submitted a list of names in line for the Maroons head coaching post that the school is already vetting.

No official announcement yet has been made but several reports cited former NU Bullpups mentor Goldwin Monteverde and NU women's team coach Pat Aquino as among the top candidates.