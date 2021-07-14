








































































 




   

   









MPL PH adopts franchise model for 8th season
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines is transitioning into a franchise model league
MPL PH adopts franchise model for 8th season

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 5:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Things are heating up for Season 8 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL PH) as Moonton officially announced its transition to a franchise model.



Initial rumors of the change surfaced back June followed by a few known rosters being released by their respective esports organizations.



“The launch of the franchise model marks a momentous chapter in MPL PH’s journey as a league,” said Matt Jaron, Director of Business Development, MPL Philippines. “It will provide players greater sustainability and protection — a goal that we’ve been working and striving toward for ever since the inception of MPL PH. We hope that the shift will encourage more players to participate or compete for MPL PH, and boost growth within the local esports ecosystem.”



One of the key changes to the league is increasing team rosters from six to ten players for more strategic gameplay. Qualifiers will no longer be needed as teams with franchise slots are main stayers in the league. The diversified revenue model for MPL PH is at USD 8,000,000 (Php400 million), which will be shared among the franchise teams from for the next two years.



The move to a franchise model will create a standardized management system and team operations moving forward. Players will have a more secure career path with full protection of their rights and interests.



Though it might seem to hinder other aspiring players from turning pro, Moonton has also announced their intention of launching the development tournament (MDL) from Season 9, which will enable community teams to join and participate. In case there is a new team that wishes to be included in the franchise, it is still possible but the decision shall be a collective agreement by the league and its existing teams.



For the coming Season 8, the participating teams are Blacklist International, BREN Esports, Echo, Nexplay EVOS, Omega Esports, ONIC PH, RSG PH and TNC Pro Team. The eight teams will be competing for a prize pool of $150,000.



MPL PH will commence on August 13. You may follow MPL PH on their Facebook, YouTube and TikTok channels for more updates.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

