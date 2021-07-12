PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage

MANILA, Philippines – The delay in the PBA opening may be a blessing in disguise for San Miguel Beer as it welcomes back stars June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo and integrates trade acquisition CJ Perez into the fold.

Six-time MVP Fajardo (shin) and ace guard Romeo (shoulder) were sidelined by injuries last year and should be ready to go for the long-delayed Season 46 hostilities kicking off Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

For his part, Perez got extended time to get accustomed to the SMB system after his celebrated trade from Terrafirma last February.

“I am happy to note that June Mar and Terrence are healing well then CJ had some time in feeling his way with the team, which is perfect for us,” Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla told The STAR.

The trio has been working it out with the former Philippine Cup titlists since the start of the IATF-approved scrimmages last May.

Abanilla believes the squad is ready to plunge into action despite the limitations of the closed-circuit training sessions.

“I think we are prepared for the PBA resumption since all we do during the restrictions is lift and practice when permitted, anticipating for the PBA’s opening,” he said.

He also noted that the charges of coach Leo Austria, who abdicated the throne with a depleted roster in the Clark bubble, are in high spirits.

“One thing I noticed is that when all things seem gloomy, players just revert to what they enjoy the most: playing the game that we love!” said Abanilla.

“We are all excited and we are all eager to give the PBA fans what they truly deserve, so God willing, let the PBA games begin!”