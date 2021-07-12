








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage
San Miguel coach Gee Abanilla believes the Beermen are ready to plunge into action despite the limitations of the closed-circuit training sessions.
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 5:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The delay in the PBA opening may be a blessing in disguise for San Miguel Beer as it welcomes back stars June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo and integrates trade acquisition CJ Perez into the fold.



Six-time MVP Fajardo (shin) and ace guard Romeo (shoulder) were sidelined by injuries last year and should be ready to go for the long-delayed Season 46 hostilities kicking off Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.



For his part, Perez got extended time to get accustomed to the SMB system after his celebrated trade from Terrafirma last February.



“I am happy to note that June Mar and Terrence are healing well then CJ had some time in feeling his way with the team, which is perfect for us,” Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla told The STAR.



The trio has been working it out with the former Philippine Cup titlists since the start of the IATF-approved scrimmages last May.



Abanilla believes the squad is ready to plunge into action despite the limitations of the closed-circuit training sessions.



“I think we are prepared for the PBA resumption since all we do during the restrictions is lift and practice when permitted, anticipating for the PBA’s opening,” he said.



He also noted that the charges of coach Leo Austria, who abdicated the throne with a depleted roster in the Clark bubble, are in high spirits.



“One thing I noticed is that when all things seem gloomy, players just revert to what they enjoy the most: playing the game that we love!” said Abanilla.



“We are all excited and we are all eager to give the PBA fans what they truly deserve, so God willing, let the PBA games begin!”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEERMEN
                                                      PBA
                                                      SAN MIGUEL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I believe I'm the best,' says Wimbledon champ Djokovic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I believe I'm the best,' says Wimbledon champ Djokovic


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic said he considers himself the "best player" after winning a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title but refuses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nigeria pulls off stunner vs Durant-led USA in Olympics exhibition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nigeria pulls off stunner vs Durant-led USA in Olympics exhibition


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Held in Las Vegas as part of Team USA's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria gave the US just its third loss in exhibition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Scammers pose as PBA players
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In the past six weeks, this writer has been approached on social media by two online scammers pretending to be PBA players.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McGregor suffers horrific broken leg in TKO loss to Poirier
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McGregor suffers horrific broken leg in TKO loss to Poirier


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The fight was officially ruled as a "doctor's stoppage" at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
His former foe Miguel Cotto stopped by to exchange pleasantries with the Filipino pug.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MLV Group backs Zamboanga Valientes' sports programs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MLV Group backs Zamboanga Valientes' sports programs


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Zamboanga Valientes' sports program in the Philippines gained momentum with the support of MLV Group of Mike Venezue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McGregor undergoes surgery, vows to return to octagon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McGregor undergoes surgery, vows to return to octagon


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Conor McGregor underwent three hours of surgery on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), less than 24 hours after suffering a "clean"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not just COVID-19: Earthquakes, typhoons pose threat at Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not just COVID-19: Earthquakes, typhoons pose threat at Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organizers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palawan Queen's Gambit enters Wesley So Cup playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palawan Queen's Gambit enters Wesley So Cup playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Palawan Queen’s Gambit formalized their entry into the playoffs of the Southern Division of the Wesley So Cup

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paeng Nepomuceno and Jaja Santiago: Sources of Pinoy pride then and now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paeng Nepomuceno and Jaja Santiago: Sources of Pinoy pride then and now


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a once-in-a-lifetime chance, I got to converse with bowler Paeng Nepomuceno and volleybelle Jaja Santiago who each has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with