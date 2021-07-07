Eala's Wimbledon doubles debut pushed back due to rain

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala's Wimbledon doubles debut had to be postponed due to rain prompting the suspension of all matches in the grass courts in London.

Eala and partner Priska Nugroho were set to face USA's Valencia Xu and Japan's Erika Matsuda on Tuesday (early Wednesday, Manila time) in the Round of 32 of the Girls' Doubles tourney.

Related Stories Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut

The match has been moved to Wednesday, initially penciled in at 1 p.m. London time (8 p.m., Manila time).

Because of this, Eala's Round of 32 Girls' Singles match is also rescheduled and is due to be played on Thursday. She will face off against Spain's Ane Mintegi Del Olmo.

In her first round matchup, Eala made light work of Argenitinian bet Solana Sierra, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.

The 16-year-old is seeking her first Girls' Singles Grand Slam title in Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, she and Nugroho are seeking their second Girls' Doubles Grand Slam as a pair.

Eala and Nugroho first won a Grand Slam together in the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles tournament.

The Filipino also won one Girls' Doubles Grand Slam with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.

She is thus targetting her third Girls' Doubles Grand Slam.