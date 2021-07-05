Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala made light work of Solana Sierra in her first match at the Wimbledon Championships, 6-2, 6-4, in London on Monday.

Her first major tournament in grass, Eala showed no problem in adjusting to the new surface with a dominant 6-2 opening set win.

The 16-year-old wunderkind, searching for her first career singles Grand Slam, needed just 23 minutes to take the set advantage over the 17-year-old Sierra.

In the second set, Eala looked poised to take a dominant lead anew when she took a 3-0 lead going into the second.

However, Sierra didn't go down without a fight as she closed the gap, 2-3, after breaking Eala's serve in the fifth game.

Eala would return the favor and break Sierra in the next game to swing momentum back in her favor.

While the Argentinian would be able to save a match point and close the gap to one game, 4-5, Eala was able to take a crucial break in the 10th game to come away with the win.

Both tennisters were fresh from a warm up event in the J1 Roehampton also held in London.