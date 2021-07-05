








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

                     

                        

                           
Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 7:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala made light work of Solana Sierra in her first match at the Wimbledon Championships, 6-2, 6-4, in London on Monday.



Her first major tournament in grass, Eala showed no problem in adjusting to the new surface with a dominant 6-2 opening set win.



The 16-year-old wunderkind, searching for her first career singles Grand Slam, needed just 23 minutes to take the set advantage over the 17-year-old Sierra.



In the second set, Eala looked poised to take a dominant lead anew when she took a 3-0 lead going into the second.



However, Sierra didn't go down without a fight as she closed the gap, 2-3, after breaking Eala's serve in the fifth game.



Eala would return the favor and break Sierra in the next game to swing momentum back in her favor.



While the Argentinian would be able to save a match point and close the gap to one game, 4-5, Eala was able to take a crucial break in the 10th game to come away with the win.



Both tennisters were fresh from a warm up event in the J1 Roehampton also held in London.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      WIMBLEDON CHAMPIONSHIPS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Before Gilas Pilipinas flew back home from Belgrade, the young cagers shared a light moment with Marjanovic to show appreciation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas faces &lsquo;busy, tough&rsquo; road
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces ‘busy, tough’ road


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan said yesterday the road ahead for Gilas will be “busy and tough” as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA making strides in preparations for Season 46
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA making strides in preparations for Season 46


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the PBA prepares to pitch for its July kickoff, teams are also looking for ways to gear up for Season 46 amid the Taal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The South African pug, born Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, reportedly passed away while on his way to the hospital due to the novel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Base' flashback: Alex Eala aiming to be 'complete' player                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Home Base' flashback: Alex Eala aiming to be 'complete' player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino tennis wunderkind Alex Eala has seen her fair share of success in this year's tennis season — highlighted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL Open Conference fires off July 17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL Open Conference fires off July 17


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
All is set for the return of the Premier Volleyball League via a bubble tourney that fires off July 17 at the Centennial Arena...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala begins Wimby campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala begins Wimby campaign


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala begins her chase of a third Grand Slam crown with a much-awaited debut in the Wimbledon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flagbearer protocols awaited
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flagbearer protocols awaited


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino and chef de mission Nonong Araneta are still in the dark as to the protocols of the Tokyo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tokyo gold within reach
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two and a half weeks remain before the Tokyo Olympics finally open. With 19 athletes qualified, the Philippines has several solid chances to win a gold medal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Federer glides into Last 16, Barty polishes up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Federer glides into Last 16, Barty polishes up


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the 69th time on Saturday, overcoming a raucous home...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with