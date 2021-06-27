








































































 




   







   















Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice
Natalie Uy at the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 1:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — She may have missed the Tokyo Olympics bus after getting sidelined by injury, but Fil-Am pole vaulter Natalie Uy continues to rewrite the record books.



A post shared by natalieuy (@natalieuy)








 



Her previous record was 4.30 meters which she first set at the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina last year.



She matched the 4.30 clearance earlier just last month in the USATF Invitational in Prarie View, Texas — her first taste in action from injury.



Uy suffered a major hand injury in September 2020 which required surgery.



This affected the 25-year-old's quest for Tokyo as she failed to work towards the Olympic standard of 4.70 meters.



However, it seems like the Atlanta native is slowly but surely making a rise as she also bared that she had good tries at clearing a new national record again at 4.40 meters.



Philippine pole vaulting will be represented in Tokyo by EJ Obiena who was the first Filipino to qualify for the delayed Summer Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATALIE UY
                                                      POLE VAULT
Still no green light for Dwight


                              

Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move


                              

'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather


                              

LeBron Lopez last man out of Gilas' 12-member roster for Olympic qualifiers in Serbia


                              

Korea’s Lee two back after flying high with two eagles at Travelers Championship


                              

Pacquiao camp downplays Paradigm Sports' $3.3M lawsuit


                              

Suns survive Clipper challenge to lead 3-1 in Western Conference Finals


                              

Jack Animam leads team to 70-point rout of foes in Atlanta pro-am league


                              

Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight


                              

