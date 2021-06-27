Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice

MANILA, Philippines — She may have missed the Tokyo Olympics bus after getting sidelined by injury, but Fil-Am pole vaulter Natalie Uy continues to rewrite the record books.

She broke the national record she herself set in July 2020 with a 4.32 clearance at Bell Athletics in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Her previous record was 4.30 meters which she first set at the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina last year.

She matched the 4.30 clearance earlier just last month in the USATF Invitational in Prarie View, Texas — her first taste in action from injury.

Uy suffered a major hand injury in September 2020 which required surgery.

This affected the 25-year-old's quest for Tokyo as she failed to work towards the Olympic standard of 4.70 meters.

However, it seems like the Atlanta native is slowly but surely making a rise as she also bared that she had good tries at clearing a new national record again at 4.40 meters.

Philippine pole vaulting will be represented in Tokyo by EJ Obiena who was the first Filipino to qualify for the delayed Summer Games.