








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties womenâ€™s national record in return from injury
Natalie Uy during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties women’s national record in return from injury

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 5:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am pole-vaulter Natalie Uy showed her left wrist injury from last year is fully healed after she equaled the women’s national record she herself set last year with a 4.30m in the USATF Invitational in Prairie View, Texas Tuesday.



The recent effort was the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder’s best performance since coming through with the same distance in the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina in July a year ago.



Most importantly, it was an illustration that the 25-year-old Uy is back in full strength after suffering a major hand injury in September last year that required surgery.



While the odds are still stacked against her, Uy still has until the June 29 cutoff time to make the 4.70m Tokyo Olympics cut or finish inside the top 32 in the world.



But if she couldn’t, Uy will still be the favorite to deliver another gold medal in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November being the owner of the meet record of 4.25m she set in the 2019 edition of the biennial event in Capas, Tarlac.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA Sixth Man Clarkson says move to Utah 'enhanced everything' in career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA Sixth Man Clarkson says move to Utah 'enhanced everything' in career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Right after being presented with the award, Clarkson spoke about how being in Utah changed everything in his career for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Charismatic cager Marc Pingris retires from pro basketball
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Charismatic cager Marc Pingris retires from pro basketball


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marc Pingris, the energetic, charismatic, do-it-all forward best known for being a member of the Purefoods franchise’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mavs' Porzingis fined over COVID-19 rule breach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mavs' Porzingis fined over COVID-19 rule breach


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $50,000 for breaching NBA COVID-19 protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties women&rsquo;s national record in return from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties women’s national record in return from injury


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am pole-vaulter Natalie Uy showed her left wrist injury from last year is fully healed after she equaled the women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Durens, Ogayre assured of bronze in ASBC Elite boxing tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Durens, Ogayre assured of bronze in ASBC Elite boxing tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos Mark Lester Durens and Junmilardo Ogayre hammered out impressive victories to ensure them of snaring at least a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As NBA playoffs heat up, score hoops memorabilia on Hall of Fame Authentics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As NBA playoffs heat up, score hoops memorabilia on Hall of Fame Authentics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A business started by collectors Ron Uy, Stephen Songco and Elvis Gutierrez, HOFA makes owning a piece of sports history easier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Philippine coach named ice hockey program director for Fil-Am talents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Philippine coach named ice hockey program director for Fil-Am talents


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
De Castro, who led the Philippines to a bronze medal finish in the Challenge Cup of Asia held in Manila in 2018, will oversee...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan, Antipolo test title mettle in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan, Antipolo test title mettle in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The title aspirations of the streaking San Juan Predators will be put to test tonight when they take on fellow Northern division...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with