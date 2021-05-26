Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties womenâ€™s national record in return from injury

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am pole-vaulter Natalie Uy showed her left wrist injury from last year is fully healed after she equaled the women’s national record she herself set last year with a 4.30m in the USATF Invitational in Prairie View, Texas Tuesday.

The recent effort was the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder’s best performance since coming through with the same distance in the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina in July a year ago.

Most importantly, it was an illustration that the 25-year-old Uy is back in full strength after suffering a major hand injury in September last year that required surgery.

While the odds are still stacked against her, Uy still has until the June 29 cutoff time to make the 4.70m Tokyo Olympics cut or finish inside the top 32 in the world.

But if she couldn’t, Uy will still be the favorite to deliver another gold medal in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November being the owner of the meet record of 4.25m she set in the 2019 edition of the biennial event in Capas, Tarlac.