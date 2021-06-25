








































































 




   







   















Filipina booters grouped with Hong Kong, hosts Nepal in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
The Philippine women's national football team will see their first taste of international action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Filipina booters grouped with Hong Kong, hosts Nepal in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 10:17am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team will finally be back in action after more than a year of hiatus.



This as the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers are set to kick off in September.





The draw done Thursday saw the Filipina booters grouped with Hong Kong and Nepal in Group F — a favorable draw since both teams are ranked lower in the FIFA World Rankings.



Hosts Nepal are ranked No. 101 in the world while Hong Kong is World No. 76. The Philippines, for their part, are highest in the group at No. 68.



The winners of the group will punch a ticket to the AFC Women's Asian Cup next year set from January 20 to Feb. 6, 2022.



It will also be the first step for the women's squad as they attempt to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup.



The Philippines competed in the last edition of the Women's Asian Cup back in 2018 held in Amman, Jordan.



The tournament set from September 13 to 25 will mark the national team's first taste of international action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila where they nabbed a semifinals finish.



The men's side, for their part, are through to the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after their recent performance in the second round of hostilities in the United Arab Emirates.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

