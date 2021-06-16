








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Azkals settle for draw vs Maldives to end FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Angel Guirado scored his second goal of the second round of the qualifiers in a draw with the Maldives on Tuesday
PFF / The Azkals

                     

                        

                           
Azkals settle for draw vs Maldives to end FIFA World Cup qualifiers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 9:11am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals settled for a draw against Maldives on Tuesday, 1-1, to close the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers set at the Sharjah Stadium in United Arab Emirates.



Ending the second round with one win, one loss and one draw, the Azkals added four points to bump their total to 11 points — good enough to advance to the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.



While their World Cup hopes were dashed with their loss to China in their first game in UAE, they surpassed their 2018 World Cup qualifiers performance where they only had 10 points.



In the draw against the Maldives, it was Angel Guirado who found the back of the net for the Azkals for their only goal in the match in the 19th minute off of a volley.



Maldives' Ali Fasir, however, scored six minutes later to make the Azkals' lead short-lived.



While skipper Stephan Schrock led the fight for the Azkals in the second half, the elusive second goal never came for the Azkals, which thus shared the points with Maldives to end their campaign in UAE.



The third round of the qualifiers are set to begin November this year and will carry on to the first half of 2022.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ratliffe by any other name
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ratliffe by any other name


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In South Korea, former two-time Purefoods import Ricardo Ratliffe is known as Ra Gun-ah, the naturalized import whose job...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala back in action, this time in Madrid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala back in action, this time in Madrid


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aside from her goal of winning a second pro singles title, Filipina netter Alex Eala is out to weave her magic in doubles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 All systems go at Clark
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
No less than Bases Conversion and Development Authority president/CEO, presidential adviser on Flagship Programs and Projects and deputy chief implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Sec. Vince Dizon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A young Indian billionaire has admitted to cheating in a shock win over five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas bares 12-man lineup vs South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas bares 12-man lineup vs South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas confirmed the roster in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Andorran partner oust second-seed pair in W25 Madrid Doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Andorran partner oust second-seed pair in W25 Madrid Doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva, who are ranked No. 3 and No. 1 in the ITF Juniors World Rankings, respectively, made easy work...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas faces &lsquo;Korean curse&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces ‘Korean curse’


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas’ youth brigade tries to break the “Korean curse” tonight in a FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers opener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 So far, so good for PBA scrimmages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
So far, so good for PBA scrimmages


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will meet with government entities within the week to discuss the progress of the teams’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena vaccination plans on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena vaccination plans on hold


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena might defer plans of getting COVID-19 vaccination for fear it may affect his training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers, Hawks back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers, Hawks back on track


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 62 points Monday as the Los Angles Clippers breezed to a 118-104 win over the top-seeded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with