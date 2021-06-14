Karatekas Jamie Lim, Sharief Afif miss Tokyo Olympic bus

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will have no karatekas in the Tokyo Olympics after its last two hopes — Jamie Lim and Sharief Afif — were eliminated in the World Qualifying Tournament in Paris, France Sunday night.

Lim, a 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, edged Austrian Alisa Buchinger, 3-2, in the opening round but was booted out by Tunisian Chehinez Jemi in the next, 2-7, in the women’s +61kg division.

Afief, a SEA Games bronze medal winner, had a worse fate as he was rooted out right at the first round by Portuguese Felipe Reis, 0-2, in the men's +75kg.

The pair of crushing defeats completed a heartbreaking shutout by the Filipino karatekas, who were hoping to pitch in at least a Tokyo berth to country's current number of rosters who have made the cut at 11.

Also being shown the door were Junna Tsukii, Joane Orbon, Ivan Agustin, Jason Ramil Macaalay, Sarah Kamijo Pangilinan and John Enrique Vasquez, whose trip was bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).