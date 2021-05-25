Philippine basketball rejoices as 'kabayan' Jordan Clarkson named NBA's top reserve

MANILA, Philippines – From the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to PBA stars, national team mainstays and fans, the entire Philippines joined Filipino-American pride Jordan Clarkson in celebration after being crowned as the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year behind a magnificent season for the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

The SBP said there has never been doubt in Clarkson’s “world-class talent, hardwork and dedication” to shine in the NBA after showing a glimpse of it in his maiden campaign with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

“Getting a front-row look at Jordan during the Asian Games made us all believers that he will accomplish great things in the NBA,” said SBP president Al Panlilio as Clarkson then led Gilas to fifth place, the country’s highest finish in 16 years.

“Congratulations on winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Jordan. The SBP and the entire Philippine basketball community are proud of you. Once a Gilas, always a Gilas,” he added.

Once a Gilas, always a Gilas. ????



Congratulations on winning the NBA Sixth Man Award, @JordanClarksons! ???? The SBP and the entire Philippine basketball community are proud of you! ????????????????????#SBP #ParaSaBayan #LabanPilipinas pic.twitter.com/iY44PsexaR — SBP (@officialSBPinc) May 25, 2021

Clarkson’s Asiad teammates and PBA stars in Magnolia's Paul Lee, Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood and James Yap also paid tribute to their “brother” for his historic accomplishment as the first Jazz player to win the coveted plum.

Returning TNT mentor Chot Reyes, also a former Gilas coach, with longtime national team captain Jimmy Alapag also tipped their hats to the Fil-Am NBA ace.

The SBP is hoping to have Clarkson on board anew in the near future especially the 2023 FIBA World Cup it is hosting with continuous dialogue with FIBA regarding eligibility rules for Fil-foreign players like him to play as a local.

Clarkson, the 46th overall pick in 2014 NBA Draft, won the Sixth Man of the Year race over teammate Joe Ingles and New York Knicks’ Derrick Rose on astounding averages of 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists off the bench.