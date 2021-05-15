Warriors hold off Pelicans; also-ran Rockets upset playoff-bound Clippers

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors held off a comeback effort by the New Orleans Pelicans late, 125-122, to tally their fifth win in a row in Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Despite giving up a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors were able to make a stop in the final possession for the Pelicans to frustrate New Orleans sans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder both had career scoring nights with 38 and 28 points, respectively, to make up for Curry's absence.

The win kept them kept Golden State ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the play-in tournament — which will ultimately be decided by their final game against each other on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Grizzlies also eked out the win over the Sacramento Kings earlier that day for identical 38-33 records with the Warriors.

Elsewhere, the already eliminated Houston Rockets upset the playoff-bound Clippers, 122-115.

The Rockets tallied only their second win in their last 10 outings for their 17th win of the year.

Seven of nine Rockets players who saw action tallied double-digit scoring led by Jae'Sean Tate and Kelly Olynyk chipping in 20 points eeach.

In the other game, the Dallas Mavericks won over the Toronto Raptors, 114-110.