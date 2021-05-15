ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jazz keep tight hold on West top spot; Sixers clinch No. 1 in East
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots against Aleksej Pokusevski #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 14, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
WESLEY HITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz keep tight hold on West top spot; Sixers clinch No. 1 in East

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz kept a tight hold on the top spot in the Western Conference standings following a wire-to-wire 109-93 victory over the OKC Thunder on the road on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Led by Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson, Utah arrested a two-game slide with the convincing win over the also-ran Thunder.

Bogdanovic continues to carry the offense with a 22-point performance while Clarkson chipped in with a bench-high 18 markers.

Big man Rudy Gobert posted a double-double of 16 points and 18 boards in the team's 51st win.

The win puts them a game and a half ahead of the second-seeded Phoenix Suns with just a single game left in their season.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers finally clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference following a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Seth Curry posted 20 points in the win to lead five Sixers who finished in double-digit scoring.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had 13 markers each to finally take the top spot after snapping a two-game losing slump.

In the other games, the Denver Nuggets remain within striking distance of the third spot in the West after beating the Detroit Pistons, 104-91.

MVP front runner Nikola Jokic posted a triple-double of 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in a game that saw them get within half a game of the LA Clippers.

As of press time, the Clippers are trailing in their game against the also-ran Houston Rockets, 84-97.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards clinched a play-in tournament berth after winning over the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105.

Building on his historic season, Russell Westbrook continued to rain triple-doubles with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists in the win.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aussie NBL commissioner wants to elevate Kai Sotto to NBA
Aussie NBL commissioner wants to elevate Kai Sotto to NBA
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Poised to take his talents Down Under following a short stint with the NBA G League Ignite, Loegliger is eager to work with...
Sports
fbfb
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Dubbed "Mamba Forever", Nike gives a nod to Bryant, and his daughter Gigi who also lost her life in that helicopter crash...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying past Americans Skyler Woodward and Billy...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan to make 'cameo' in 'Space Jam' sequel
Michael Jordan to make 'cameo' in 'Space Jam' sequel
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Cast member Don Cheadle revealed Jordan's participation in the movie in his recent interview with Access Hollywood — but...
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Ready to move on&rsquo;: Mikey Garcia rues stalled Manny Pacquiao fight talks
‘Ready to move on’: Mikey Garcia rues stalled Manny Pacquiao fight talks
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Rumored to be Pacquiao's next opponent, Garcia revealed that he has been in negotiation with the senator's camp for months...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia wears his Hall of Fame jacket in induction
Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia wears his Hall of Fame jacket in induction
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Headlining the 2020 Hoops Class with the likes of Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, Bryant was posthumously inducted into the...
Sports
fbfb
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
12 hours ago
Devin Booker drained two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix to a 118-117 victory over Portland that kept...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows hot and cold game
Saso blows hot and cold game
12 hours ago
Yuka Saso fumbled the momentum of a hot birdie-par-par-birdie-birdie start and needed to birdie the last hole just to break...
Sports
fbfb
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
There was no great comeback this time as the Philippines’ Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez suffered a 4-9 loss to Estonia’s...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy last &lsquo;man&rsquo; standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
Pinoy last ‘man’ standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Filipino bet Louie Sangalang has cracked the Final Five of the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with