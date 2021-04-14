ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Philippine SEAG chief sets three-month training window
Ramon Fernandez
STAR/File

Philippine SEAG chief sets three-month training window

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games Chef-De-Mission Ramon Fernandez is hoping for at least a three-month preparation period for national athletes for the upcoming 31st SEA Games to be held in Vietnam later this year.

This timeline, according to the PBA legend, has been agreed upon by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee as the minimum for Team Philippines to have a favorable outcome in the biennial games.

Speaking Tuesday at the weekly online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, Fernandez bared that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has not made things easy for Team Philippines.

"That's the first question I asked the POC-PSC Task Force [is] to prepare a program kung ano ang timeline nila, the minimum number of days, months to prepare your athletes to be ready by the or the end of November and December," said Fernandez.

"Yun ang unang tinanong ko sa kanila to be very competitive also with the thought of being able to, if not, retain our championship or come up with a very decent result and performance in Vietnam... I just hope three months would really be enough for them to perform still at their peak," he added.

The plan was originally to create training bubbles for SEA Games-bound athletes starting this month for preparations but it hit a snag when Metro Manila and nearby provinces were forced into stricter lockdowns with rising cases of COVID-19.

While it has been difficult to organize preparations for athletes and their coaches scattered across the country, Fernandez has good faith that national teams have continued on in their training — albeit in a more isolated and personal form amid the health crisis.

"Thinking from an athlete's point of view, palagay ko itong mga atletang naman ito, kundisyon naman ito, nag-eensayo naman araw-araw on their own," Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, Fernandez has also asked local government units with less stingent quarantine measures to host training bubbles for SEAG-bound athletes.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The camp, hosted by firm Fil-Am Nation Select, was graced by local volleyball player Cienne Cruz, who is currently in the...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala leaps 53 spots in world rankings
Alex Eala leaps 53 spots in world rankings
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is trusting the process in her relentless Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rise after jumping 53 notches anew...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
From a little kid with big dreams in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, Scottie Thompson has come a long way. And yet, he’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans
Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans
By Luisa Morales | 9 minutes ago
From former world champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio and Geje Eustaquio, as well as...
Sports
fbfb
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
2 hours ago
The Olympic flame is on its way across Japan and athletes around the world are ramping up training, but 100 days before Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 17 points in the opening salvo, the Jazz outscored the Thunder in the third quarter 33-16 to...
Sports
fbfb
Matsuyama&rsquo;s triumph will inspire gains for Asian golf, say players
Matsuyama’s triumph will inspire gains for Asian golf, say players
3 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama’s historic triumph in becoming the first Japanese winner at the Masters Tournament will spark immediate...
Sports
fbfb
Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves
Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves
4 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a thumping defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers with a one-sided...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with