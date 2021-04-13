Wanted: LGU 'godfathers' for SEAG athletes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is calling on more local government units (LGUs) with less strict quarantine status to host Filipino athletes training for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November.

SEA Games chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez on Tuesday said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum that having an LGU as a godfather will not only provide a training venue but also help defray the huge cost of training since government can’t do it alone.

“Hope LGU leaders would help our athletes, that’s what we’re hoping,” said Fernandez.

Already, the agency had spent Php21 million for a three-month training camp by three sports — boxing, karate and taekwondo — alone at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

And the PSC doesn’t have enough money to cover 39 national sports associations (NSAs) participating in the biennial event.

It also ruled out its original plan of holding a training camp at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig City due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“Makiusap tayo sa mga LGUs who can help, maghati-hati tayo. Mate-test natin ngayon kung mag u-unite tayo sa sports,” said the basketball legend.