New-look Manila Chooks splits FIBA 3x3 Doha matches, falls short of main draw
Chico Lanete
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Chooks TM's campaign at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters has ended, following a 1-1 result at the qualifying draw Friday evening at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex.

The new-look squad, featuring Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Mac Tallo and Zachy Huang, failed to qualify to the main draw of the tiff after losing their first assignment against Austria's Graz, 17-22, who went on to go 2-0 to rule their pool.

However, the 3x3 squad headed by Aldin Ayo is not going home empty handed after a stunner over hosts Doha, 21-20.

Lanete would bury a extra-time game-winner to give Manila Chooks the win and end the day on a high note -- it marked the first win of any Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas team in Doha since 2019.

Lanete in Shootout Final

While his team may be hanging up their jerseys for the tournament, Lanete will have a chance to pick up some hardware for himself as he advanced to the FIBA 3x3 Doha World Tour Shootout Final.

The 41-year-old topped the qualifiers of the ocntest with eight out of 10 baskets made in the competition.

Lanete has the chance to take home $500 if he wins the contest and will potentially become the first Filipino to win this contest at the World Tour level.

The former 5-on-5 pro will take on Darius Tarvydas of Lithuania, Edmonton's Steve Sir and Filip Kramer of Austria in the Finals.

The battle for all the marbles will take place on Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m., Manila time.

