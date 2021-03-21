Athletes urged to share complaints with grievance committee, not on social media

MANILA, Philippines — National athletes who have complaints and issues to raise are being encouraged to go straight to the Philippine Sports Commission’s help desk first before bringing it up on social media.

“We have a grievance committee where athletes can write to. The committee will study and investigate and come up with the best solution, we have an office for that,” said Philippine Southeast Asian Games chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez in The Chasedown at Cignal TV.

Related Stories Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay

The PSC commissioner and PBA legend was reacting to an already deleted Facebook post by Tokyo-bound Irish Magno ranting about the delay of her monthly allowance.

The stipend was released a couple of days after Magno’s rants.

It is the reason Fernandez is revisiting the PSC’s long-delayed plan of putting up a code of conduct for national team members to follow.

“I keep wondering if the NSAs (national sports associations) have a code of conduct, there should have been one,” said the four-time PBA MVP. “I actually came up with one early last year but the pandemic caught up with us and we never really got the chance to introduce it to the NSAs.”