ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Boxers Petecio, Paalam secure Tokyo Olympic berths
Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam

Boxers Petecio, Paalam secure Tokyo Olympic berths

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 9:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will have four boxers eyeing to end the country’s long search for an elusive first Olympic gold medal after Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam received slots via their high rankings from the International Olympic Committee Boxing Task Force (IOC-BTF) Friday.

Petecio and Paalam thus joined Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno, who claimed tickets to the Summer Games via the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan last year.

The two will also be the fifth and sixth Filipino Tokyo entrants with the first two being pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Caloy Yulo.

ABAP president Ricky Vargas expressed his elation over the news and rallied the Filipino people to throw their full support to the gold medal bid.

“Let us all get together and focus on the challenges ahead not only of our boxers but all Filipino athletes. Now, more than ever, they need us to stand firmly behind them,“ said Vargas.

Marcial will compete in the men’s middleweight class (75 kg), Magno in women’s flyweight (52 kg), Petecio in women’s featherweight (57 kg) and Paalam in men’s flyweight (52kg).

The decision by the IOC-BTF to hand out Tokyo seats via rankings was due to the cancellation of the world qualifiers in June in Paris, France.

BOXING CARLO PAALAM NESTHY PETECIO OLYMPICS TOKYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from &lsquo;non-threatening blood abnormality,&rsquo; says kin
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from ‘non-threatening blood abnormality,’ says kin
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In a statement released by the family Friday, Jaworski's family revealed the 75-year-old's condition after battling pneumonia...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina bet avoids elimination in ONE Championship&rsquo;s 'The Apprentice' pilot
Filipina bet avoids elimination in ONE Championship’s 'The Apprentice' pilot
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
While Alvarez had to fight tooth and nail to stay on the team, her fellow Filipino bet, Louie Sanggalang, made a good first...
Sports
fbfb
Kai begs off from bubble
Kai begs off from bubble
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto isn’t joining the Gilas bubble at Inspire in Calamba to focus on training and development in the US but it’s...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine boxing body insists it fulfilled needs of Magno, other pugs
Philippine boxing body insists it fulfilled needs of Magno, other pugs
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) said it never failed in providing the needs of its national...
Sports
fbfb
Rookie Edwards drops 42 vs Suns; Blazers sweep Pelicans
Rookie Edwards drops 42 vs Suns; Blazers sweep Pelicans
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The tandem of rookie Anthony Edwards and big man Karl-Anthony Towns both topped 40 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim&rsquo;s ONE debut to be shown tonight
Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim’s ONE debut to be shown tonight
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
A product of ONE Warrior Series, Olsim wants to make a good first impression and boost her standing in the women's strawweight...
Sports
fbfb
Harmie eyes back-to-back at LPGT Eagle Ridge
Harmie eyes back-to-back at LPGT Eagle Ridge
10 hours ago
Harmie Constantino expects three days of exacting challenge not only from a compact field she humbled the first time out but...
Sports
fbfb
Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams
Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams
By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Both Valorant Masters and Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines: Preseason will be streamed via Philippine Pro Gaming League...
Sports
fbfb
Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards past Jazz; Knicks edge Magic
Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards past Jazz; Knicks edge Magic
10 hours ago
Bradley Beal scored 43 points and Russell Westbrook produced a 35-point triple-double as the Washington Wizards knocked off...
Sports
fbfb
Jason Brickman headed to PBA 3x3 with Meralco
Jason Brickman headed to PBA 3x3 with Meralco
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Brickman along with fellow top prospects Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Rosser were not able to join the recently concluded draft...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with