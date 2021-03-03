ParaÃ±aque ballers among prioritized to get COVID-19 vaccine, says mayor

Parañaque ballers among prioritized to get COVID-19 vaccine, says mayor

MANILA, Philippines — Members of Parañaque basketball teams in the National Basketball League (NBL) and the Women's NBL will be among those prioritized to get vaccines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was the statement from Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez on Tuesday during the Paranaque Lady Aces' press conference.

"Nakaorder na tayo ng AstraZeneca (vaccines).... Initial delivery sa atin ay 200,000 doses at meron tayong negotiation sa Moderna, sa Pfizer, pati dito sa atin sa NovaVax and Johnson and Johnson," Olivarez said.

Members of the Lady Aces in the WNBL, and the Aces of the NBL, will receive priority — with the local government looking out for its athletes.

Olivarez also assures that although some may have priority in getting the vaccine, there will be no constituent left behind.

"Lahat i-inoculate natin, walang maiiwan dito at syempre, ipapriority natin ang ating mga athletes," said Olivarez.

Athletes are among those most in need of vaccines as their way of livelihood of competing in competitions both local and abroad have been put to a stop due to the pandemic.

Getting vaccinated ahead of their respective competitions and seasons will enable professional athletes to be able to resume play and earn for their living.