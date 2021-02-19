ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
FEU online Youth Chess Education resumes

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top chessers headed by Olympiad veterans Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna and International Master Paulo Bersamina will be the lecturers when the Far Eastern University hosts its monthly online seminars on Saturday (February 20) and February 27.

Open to all aged 11 to 17 years old, the seminar will tackle and study the games of the great players from the past as well as the present (8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.), contributions of Filipino chess heroes (9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.) and the concepts and principles (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

National men’s team coach Eugene Torre, Asia’s first GM, will make a special participation, to talk about his journey and inspire the attendees.

Also attending the lecture as lecturer is Woman FIDE Master Michelle Yaon.

“As what Martin Luther King said, the function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education,” said Gonzales, who heads the organizing Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence.

The event, which is backed by FEU chairman Aurelio Montinola III and athletic director Mark Molina, will culminate in a mini-tournament slated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, which is exclusively open to attendees of the seminar.

To register, kindly fill-out the link below: https://forms.gle/o3nczEe2FiqGFT8s7 or message organizers in its official FEU Chess Team Facebook page.

