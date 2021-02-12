ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Creamline signs Diana Mae Carlos
In this February 11, 2017 file photo, Mae Diana Carlos of UP hammers it in against Seth Rodriguez (left) and Rosselle Baliton of University of the East in their UAAP game at the San Juan Arena.
STAR/Joey Mendoza

Creamline signs Diana Mae Carlos

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline picked up power-hitter Diana Mae Carlos Thursday night to strengthen its already formidable roster in the Premier Volleyball League’s maiden professional season set in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The 22-year-old Carlos, the Best Opposite Spiker of the 2019 PVL Open Conference while playing for Motolite, joins the Cool Smashers’ MVP-caliber core of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Risa Sato and Jema Galanza.

Last month, Creamline had already tabbed Jeanette Panaga from Petro Gazz that all the more made it the team to beat in the 10-team league that also consists of Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classics, Peak Form, PLDT, Cignal and guest squads Army and Air Force.

Carlos was one of the recent big-name preseason pick-ups after Motolite filed a leave with the others being Myla Pablo and Isa Molde, who moved to Petro Gazz and PLDT, respectively.

