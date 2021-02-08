International volleyball body full recognizes new Philippine counterpart

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. is now the country’s official governing body of the sport.

The International Volleyball Federation or FIVB formally gave its full recognition to the PNVFI headed by Ramon Suzara while it expelled the Philippine Volleyball Federation during its general assembly meeting Sunday night.

“We now proudly banner the honor and the responsibility of being affiliated to both the FIVB and Asian Volleyball Confederation,” said Suzara, whose group also has the full blessing of the Philippine Olympic Committee, in a statement.

The 190 member nations who attended the virtual assembly were asked to vote on three matters — should it recognize the PNVFI election done on Jan. 25, should it approve the PVF expulsion, and should it grant affiliation to PNVFI?

All three received more than two-thirds vote required.

In the first question, 151 voted yes, five no, 16 abstained and 18 were not able to receive it while 138 voted for PVF’s expulsion, 16 were against it, 15 abstained and 22 have not received.

On the third and final query, 155 voted yes, three no, 13 abstained and 20 did not receive.

Suzara thanked FIVB President Dr. Ary Graça and AVC President Rita Subowo for the inspiring quality of leadership.

“Thank you to POC President Bambol Tolentino and Secretary General Edwin Gastanes for initiating an inclusive and unifying approach to the elections,” Suzara added. “Now, our work begins to fulfill our singular commitment to all stakeholders. At PNVF, we serve volleyball.”

Besides Suzara, the other officials of the PNVFI are Arnel Hajan (vice president), Ariel Paredes (chairman) Donaldo Caringal (secretary general), Rod Roque (treasurer), Yul Benosa (auditor) and board members Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao, Karl Chan, Charo Soriano, Carmela Gamboa, Fr. Vic Calvo and Atty. Wharton Chan.