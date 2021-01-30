ESPORT
Mitchell-less Jazz win 11th straight game; Nets blow out Thunder
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on January 29, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz extended their win streak to 11 after dumping the struggling Dallas Mavericks, 120-101, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The virtually wire-to-wire victory came despite the Jazz missing Donovan Mitchell, who was placed under concussion protocol.

Bojan Bogdonavic took charge on offense for the Jazz with a game-high 32 points in the lopsided win that saw Utah lead by as much as 30 points.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson also chipped in on offense with a combined effort of 40 points.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic paced the Mavs with 25 points.

In the other games, the Brooklyn Nets routed the Oklahoma City Thunder, 147-125.

The Nets hardly felt Kevin Durant's absence after the team decided to rest him with nine Brooklyn players scored in double figures.

James Harden and Kyrie Irving led the pack with 25 points each in the convincing victory.

For their part, the San Antonio Spurs took the win over the Denver Nuggets, 119-109 behind DeMar DeRozan's 30 points and 10 assists.

The San Antonio squad survived a 35-point, 10-rebounds, 5-assist outburst from Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Philadelphia 76ers' big man Joel Embiid, meanwhile, continued to post MVP-like numbers as his squad grabbed their 14th win of the season with a 118-94 victory over the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves.

Embiid tallied 37 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the win.

