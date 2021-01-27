Meet the two female referees who made NBA history

MANILA, Philippines – It may not have been obvious on the court, but the Orlando Magic's 117-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) was one for the history books.

Zeroing in on the sidelines, it marked the first time that two female referees officiated the same NBA game.

The duo of Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder joined Sean Wright in the officiating crew of Magic-Hornets game in Orlando, the first time two women were on board at the same game.

NBA referees Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder will be part of the officiating crew, along with Sean Wright, for tonight’s game between the Hornets and Magic in Orlando. This marks the first time that two female referees will officiate the same NBA game. pic.twitter.com/d1S8K9sAnK — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 25, 2021

Sago, 31, became the fifth woman to be a full-time NBA referee in 2018 after stints in the NBA G League and the WNBA. She played college softball for Jefferson College and Drury University.

Meanwhile, Schroeder is in her first season as an NBA referee. She has officiated three seasons in the NBA G League, and two seasons in the WNBA.

Prior to working with the NBA, Schroeder also had seven years of collegiate officiating experience.

A Flint, Michigan native, she played college basketball at Oakland University and Saginaw Valley State University.

Along with Sago and Schroader, two more female referees are employed full time by the NBA.