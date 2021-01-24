ESPORT
Suzara set to lead Philippine volleyball
Tatz Suzara

Suzara set to lead Philippine volleyball

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The new Philippine volleyball group will hold its elections Monday at the East Ocean Palace Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque with Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) chief operating officer Ramon “Tatz” Suzara expected to emerge as it president.

There were reports the polls will just be a formality and Suzara, who represented Alliance of Philippine Volleyball Associations, Inc., will get his one-year mandate before the still unnamed group holds another election next year.

Ariel Paredes, who is from the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. and Philippine Superliga, is getting the position as chairman while Arnel Hajan of the Philippine Volleyball Federation, Don Caringal of Alliance, Rod Roque of UAAP/LVPI and Yul Benoza of PVF as vice president, secretary-general, treasurer and auditor, respectively.

Receiving seats from the board are the Beach Volleyball Republic’s Charo Soriano, the Premier Volleyball League’s Ricky Palou, Spiker’s Turf’s Tony Boy Liao, NCAA/LVPI’s Fr. Vic Calvo, OP., Negros/Alliance’s Carmela Gamboa, PVF Leyte’s Karl Chan and POC legal counsel Atty. Wharton Chan.

No less than Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will supervise the exercise set 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will immediately send the results to the FIVB or the International Volleyball Federation before its general assembly next month.

All but PVF president Edgardo Cantada begged off from joining calls for a unified volleyball association.

The emergence of the new volleyball national sports association could also mean the end of the LVPI, which was established six years ago under the leadership of Joey Romasanta, and its predecessor PVF.

