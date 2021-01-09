NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Warriors get back at Clippers; Lakers escape Bulls
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during the game against the LA Clippers on Jan. 8, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images/Getty Images via AFP
Warriors get back at Clippers; Lakers escape Bulls
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2021 - 2:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors were able to split their back-to-back with the Los Angeles Clippers after winning on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), 115-105.

After losing their matchup on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), 101-108, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 33 markers to come away with the win.

The Warriors were stuck playing catch up with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the Clippers in the first three quarters of the game.

But a huge fourth quarter where they outscored the Clippers, 34-18, to take the victory and improve to 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers surived an upset scare against the Chicago Bulls, 117-115.

In a nail biting afair the Bulls were breathing down the defending champions' necks until the final moments of the game with the Lakers only ahead by one, 116-115 after Garrett Temple connected on a three-pointer with 37 ticks left in the game.

LeBron James and Zach LaVine both missed on potential game changing shots in consecutive possessions to maintain the score.

But the clock winding down, and a split from the free throw line from Dennis Schroder gave way to the final score.

James paced the Lakers with 28 points while LaVine led the effort for the Bulls with a 38-point outburst.

The Lakers now sport a 7-3 record and bounce back from their loss against the San Antonio Spurs just yesterday.

In the other games, Jordan Clarkson had 26 points off of the bench in the Utah Jazz's 131-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Fil-Am guard was only second to Donovan Mitchell's 32 markers.

The Jazz were able to survive big games from both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton who combined for 66 points.

In the other games of the day, the Detroit Pistons douse the hot Phoenix Suns with a 110-105 win in overtime.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, for their part, won over the New York Knicks, 101-89.

The Washington Wizards fell to 2-7 after losing to the Boston Celtics, 107-116.

This despite another great offensive performance from Bradley Beal, who finished with 41 markers in the losing effort.

Jayson Tatum tallied 32 points for the Celtics.

Lamelo Ball, on the other hand, was able to upend his brother Lonzo Ball in their first clash in Charlotte Hornets' 118-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The younger Ball was one assist away from being the youngest player to record a triple-double with a 12 point, 10 rebound, nine assist stat line.

The Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors also took victories against their respective opponents.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Prince at home in Ginebra kingdom
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It took a journey of over three years involving four teams before Prince Caperal finally found a place to roost in the PBA....
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am sprinter hopeful of hitting Olympic standard
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Rio Olympian Eric Cray resumes his pandemic-delayed Olympic quest as he targets to compete in a total of 19 competitions starting...
Sports
fbfb
Sixers’ Seth Curry positive for COVID-19 during game vs Nets
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers learned of Curry’s positive test result during the first quarter of the game....
Sports
fbfb
Motolite opts out of PVL 1st pro season
1 hour ago
The Philippine Batteries, Inc.-owned team, which joined the PVL in 2018 on a squad built around the core of the Ateneo Lady...
Sports
fbfb
Olympic pandemic bonanza?
By Bill Velasco | January 9, 2021 - 12:00am
There seems to be a growing sentiment that the Tokyo Olympics will bring a bonanza of medals – and at least one gold – to the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
Zamboanga Valientes to compete in Champions League Australia 3x3
By Roy Luarca | 6 minutes ago
The Valientes shocked the Aussies and an African selection when they ruled the 3x3 Christmas Hustle tournament in Canberra,...
Sports
fbfb
Cream of the crop in Philippine Taekwondo eyeing spot in Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 34 minutes ago
PTA secretary-general Rocky Samson said the responsibility of carrying the country’s bid of shooting for the maximum...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UAAP chesser Akiko Suede longs to return to sport amid busy work schedule
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
As a youngster, Akiko, named after the great Philippine swimmer, stayed away from sports and spent her time studying but would...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy fans remain atop rankings in NBA viewership
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
This after metrics show that the Philippines have been consuming NBA content more than ever in the 2020-21 season.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto's NBA G League season set to begin next month
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, joined by fellow prospects Fil-Am Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, Jonathan Kuminga, and Princepal Singh, will...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with