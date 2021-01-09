Warriors get back at Clippers; Lakers escape Bulls

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors were able to split their back-to-back with the Los Angeles Clippers after winning on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), 115-105.

After losing their matchup on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), 101-108, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 33 markers to come away with the win.

The Warriors were stuck playing catch up with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the Clippers in the first three quarters of the game.

But a huge fourth quarter where they outscored the Clippers, 34-18, to take the victory and improve to 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers surived an upset scare against the Chicago Bulls, 117-115.

In a nail biting afair the Bulls were breathing down the defending champions' necks until the final moments of the game with the Lakers only ahead by one, 116-115 after Garrett Temple connected on a three-pointer with 37 ticks left in the game.

LeBron James and Zach LaVine both missed on potential game changing shots in consecutive possessions to maintain the score.

But the clock winding down, and a split from the free throw line from Dennis Schroder gave way to the final score.

James paced the Lakers with 28 points while LaVine led the effort for the Bulls with a 38-point outburst.

The Lakers now sport a 7-3 record and bounce back from their loss against the San Antonio Spurs just yesterday.

In the other games, Jordan Clarkson had 26 points off of the bench in the Utah Jazz's 131-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Fil-Am guard was only second to Donovan Mitchell's 32 markers.

The Jazz were able to survive big games from both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton who combined for 66 points.

In the other games of the day, the Detroit Pistons douse the hot Phoenix Suns with a 110-105 win in overtime.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, for their part, won over the New York Knicks, 101-89.

The Washington Wizards fell to 2-7 after losing to the Boston Celtics, 107-116.

This despite another great offensive performance from Bradley Beal, who finished with 41 markers in the losing effort.

Jayson Tatum tallied 32 points for the Celtics.

Lamelo Ball, on the other hand, was able to upend his brother Lonzo Ball in their first clash in Charlotte Hornets' 118-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The younger Ball was one assist away from being the youngest player to record a triple-double with a 12 point, 10 rebound, nine assist stat line.

The Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors also took victories against their respective opponents.