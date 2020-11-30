Jordan Brand to launch first Manila store on December 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Jordan Brand will open the doors of its first ever location in Manila on December 3.

Located in Manila's renowed fashion and culture district, Bonifacio Global City, the 4,500 square feet store will be home to the Jordan Brand's best products, premium product services and experiences.

The store will boast the largest assortment for Jordan apparel in South East Asia. Pinoy hoop fans can access exclusive features like one-on-one styling services or "Custom 23" to customize Jordan products to help curate their on and off-court looks.

Designs from eight globally acclaimed artists will be available to customize laces, dubraes, aglets and tees once the store launches.

An exclusive for the launch for the country's first Jordan store, 150 pairs of the limited Air Jordan Retro "Manila" edition will also drop come December 3.

"Basketball is more than just a sport in the Philippines, it is embedded in the culture." said Nike Philippines Country Marketing Manager Jino Ferrer.

"This store will help take the future of basketball culture to the next level by inspiring our generaiton through the legacy of Jordan, the best innovation and services like never before," he added.

Eager to represent its Pinoy fans, Filipino culture and flavor will banner the store with art from some of Manila's most exciting artists like Veejay Villafranca and AJ Dimarucot showcased throughout the space.

While a rooftop basketball court, which may be used for community games, events, activations, clinics and special guest apperances, adds even more flavor to the establishment with a stunning mural designed by renowned NYC artist Kimoue Meyer.