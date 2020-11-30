NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jordan Brand to launch first Manila store on December 3
The Jordan Brand will open its doors to Manila fans starting December 3 at Bonifacio Global City
Nike
Jordan Brand to launch first Manila store on December 3
(Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — The Jordan Brand will open the doors of its first ever location in Manila on December 3.

Located in Manila's renowed fashion and culture district, Bonifacio Global City, the 4,500 square feet store will be home to the Jordan Brand's best products, premium product services and experiences.

The store will boast the largest assortment for Jordan apparel in South East Asia. Pinoy hoop fans can access exclusive features like one-on-one styling services or "Custom 23" to customize Jordan products to help curate their on and off-court looks.

Designs from eight globally acclaimed artists will be available to customize laces, dubraes, aglets and tees once the store launches.

An exclusive for the launch for the country's first Jordan store, 150 pairs of the limited Air Jordan Retro "Manila" edition will also drop come December 3.

"Basketball is more than just a sport in the Philippines, it is embedded in the culture." said Nike Philippines Country Marketing Manager Jino Ferrer.

"This store will help take the future of basketball culture to the next level by inspiring our generaiton through the legacy of Jordan, the best innovation and services like never before," he added.

Eager to represent its Pinoy fans, Filipino culture and flavor will banner the store with art from some of Manila's most exciting artists like Veejay Villafranca and AJ Dimarucot showcased throughout the space.

While a rooftop basketball court, which may be used for community games, events, activations, clinics and special guest apperances, adds even more flavor to the establishment with a stunning mural designed by renowned NYC artist Kimoue Meyer.

BASKETBALL NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas seeks repeat vs Thailand
By Joey Villar | November 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas goes for a twin-kill versus Thailand in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers as the two teams slug it out for the second time tonight in Manama, Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Oftana, Tungcab break into Gilas 12 vs Thais on Monday
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Playing their second and final game in the November window, Oftana and Tungcab will be available to play for Gilas after being...
Sports
fbfb
A parent’s worst nightmare
By Bill Velasco | November 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Incarceration is one of the worst punishments men inflict upon one another.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Remy Martin draws mixed results in first NCAA games as senior
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Martin, who has Filipino roots on his mother's side and has dual Filipino-American citizenship, came out with a bang in his...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame stresses desire to join Gilas program
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Kouame's next chance at his first-ever appearance for Gilas Pilipinas will be at the third window slated for February.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Bolts eye next step next tourney
11 hours ago
After their breakthrough semifinal run in the bubble, Meralco Bolts coach Norman Black looks to power up the squad as it pushes...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows bid with 75, settles for sixth
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Yuka Saso blew her stab at glory with a run of misfortunes, hobbling with a three-over 75 to end up joint sixth in the JLPGA...
Sports
fbfb
Parks grabs stats race pole spot
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
With all his chief rivals gone, is the bubble play MVP award in the bag for TNT Tropang Giga ace sophomore Bobby Ray Par...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL awaits IATF OK
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s been two weeks since the MPBL delivered an appeal to the IATF for approval to resume the suspended Lakan Cup which...
Sports
fbfb
Gin Kings outlast Tropang Giga in OT, take Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
After Arvin Tolentino rose to the occasion with a clutch layup that sent the game into an extra period, Stanley Pringle and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with