So, who’s the culprit?

Inside the bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY, Pampanga, Philippines — The PBA is digging deeper into the controversial “luto” (fixed) remark that was heard on air during Game 3 of the Philippine Cup semifinals series between Ginebra and Meralco over the weekend.

“Kailangan malaman kung sino. Wala pang makita sa video at hindi nakita ng mga referees. Wala pang ebidensya kaya kailangang imbestigahan pa,” said commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Kailangan hindi basta-basta. Hindi pwedeng hinala lang. Hindi tayo ganoon mag-husga,” he added.

With the Gin Kings leading 66-56 during a dead-ball situation early in the fourth quarter, a voice was heard, loud and clear, saying, “Ref, lutong luto ‘to ah.” The controversial remark was heard live on national TV and became a trending topic on social media.

Netizens were quick to tag Meralco big man Reynel Hugnatan as the culprit as he was seen having a conversation with an official due to a foul called on him prior to the incident.

But the veteran cager said it wasn’t him.

“Sa akin, okay lang naman ‘yun (comment of netizens). Alam ko naman yung totoo. Kumbaga sila, nakita nila sa TV na ganoon nangyari. Di ko rin sila masisi basta ako, alam ko yung totoo. Narinig nila siguro yung salita tapos timing yung camera nasa akin kaya akala nila ako nagsabi,” said Hugnatan.

Hugnatan, contrary to the netizens’ claims, may not be the culprit after all.

The truth shall come out.

* * *

Players from the four remaining teams inside the bubble took their time to avail of the second PBA Hair Day courtesy of Folk Barbershop.

From 86 participants in the first “gupitan” (haircut) last month, over 30 cagers went for a trim this time, led by Ginebra’s LA Tenorio, Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson, Meralco’s Baser Amer and Aaron Black, TNT’s Poy Erram and Jayson Castro, and Phoenix’s RJ Jazul and RR Garcia.

Players are always making sure they keep their games, and their locks, in check.